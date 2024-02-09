IMF's Gopinath urges BOJ to move slowly in raising interest rates

By Laika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Friday the Bank of Japan could keep global markets from surging with a change in its policy by gradually raising interest rates and providing clear communication.

He said Japan’s output gap will remain closed next year and this year’s annual wage talks will lead to higher wage increases than last year, prompting the central bank to tighten its yield curve control (YCC) and massive asset-purchase program. Will be allowed to finish.

Gopinath said that ending its negative interest rate policy that has been in place since 2016, the market expects this move to happen by April, it is also likely to be smooth as there is a clear recognition by investors that inflation-adjusted real Borrowing cost will remain very low.

But further increases in the short-term policy rate should happen gradually and over several years, he said.

“Regardless of whether you make the first increase in two months or three months, the main issue is to raise (rates) gradually over a few years,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“As long as the BOJ moves slowly, as they have indicated they will, and provides the right communication to go along with it, it shouldn’t have a huge impact on the rest of the world,” he said.

As part of efforts to revive growth and consistently achieve its 2% inflation target, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates to -0.1%, capping long-term bond yields near zero under the YCC, And buys large amounts of assets to invest the money. economy.

But with inflation above 2% for more than a year, the BOJ is laying the groundwork for an exit from its complex stimulus program, with April as a possible deadline for ending negative rates, according to a Reuters poll.

Gopinath said it is also important to keep Japan’s financial system stable while exiting easy policies, including ensuring that minimum liquidity requirements are available not only to large banks but also to their smaller counterparts.

He said there is uncertainty about the level at which Japan’s interest rate would be considered neutral, although some IMF estimates suggest that if it is at the neutral level the nominal rate would be between 1-2%.

He said given the uncertainty over the economic outlook, the number and pace of short-term rate hikes should depend on the data.

“The purpose of moving slowly is to gain confidence about the data coming in, and ensure you don’t act prematurely and create downside risks,” he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com