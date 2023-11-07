IMF raises China's GDP growth forecast despite real estate crisis

China’s economy is set to grow 5.4 percent this year following a “strong” post-Covid recovery, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, revising down its earlier five percent growth forecast. , while the next slow growth is expected. Year.

The IMF said persistent weakness in the asset sector and weak external demand could limit GDP growth to 4.6 percent in 2024, still better than the 4.2 percent forecast contained in the World Economic Outlook (WEO) published in October. .

The upward revision followed China’s decision to approve a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue and allow local governments to frontload part of its 2024 bond quota to support the economy.

“We have revised growth down by 0.4 percentage points over both years relative to our October WEO projections, reflecting stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter and the recently announced new policy,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in Beijing. Shows support.” ,

In the medium term, growth will gradually slow to about 3.5 percent by 2028 due to weak productivity and population aging, Gopinath said at a press conference to mark the release of the fund’s “Article IV” review of China’s economic policies. It is estimated to happen.

He said China has introduced a number of measures to support the property market, but more measures are needed to ensure a quick recovery and lower economic costs to get it into a more sustainable shape.

Gopinath said, “For the real estate sector, such a policy package would be important to accelerate the exit of non-viable property developers, remove bottlenecks in housing price adjustment and increase central government funding for housing completions.” “Will need to do.”

Economists say the combination of a property sector slowdown and a local government debt crisis could erode China’s long-term growth potential.

Local debt is projected to reach 92 trillion yuan ($12.6 trillion) in 2022, or 76 percent of China’s economic output, up from 62.2 percent in 2019. China’s Politburo, the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body, said in late July it would announce measures to reduce local government debt risks.

“The central government should implement coordinated fiscal framework reforms and balance-sheet restructuring to address local government debt stress, including closing the local government fiscal gap and controlling the flow of debt,” Gopinath said. “

He said China should also develop a comprehensive restructuring strategy to reduce the debt levels of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

The LGFV was set up to fund infrastructure investments by local governments, but now poses a major threat to China’s slowing economy as their combined debt has swelled to nearly $9 trillion.

“Improving fiscal transparency and risk monitoring of local governments is essential to prevent new vulnerabilities from emerging,” Gopinath said, warning that “financial stability risks are high and still rising.”

