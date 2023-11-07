IMF raises China’s GDP estimate after Beijing’s policy steps

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised China’s growth forecast for 2023 to 5.4%.

BEIJING – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised China’s growth forecast for 2023 to 5.4%.

The IMF cited better-than-expected third-quarter growth and recent policy announcements from Beijing.

However, the IMF still expects growth to slow to 4.6% next year “amid continued asset market weakness and weak external demand”.

In October the IMF cut its growth forecast for China to 5% this year and 4.2% next year.

“Risks to financial stability have increased and are still increasing, as financial institutions have depleted capital buffers and asset quality risks are rising,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in a statement Tuesday. “

He and other IMF representatives visited China from 26 October to 7 November.

A readout said Gopinath met People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman, National Bureau of Statistics Commissioner Kang Yi, Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen, Finance Vice Minister Liao Min and Met Exim Chairman Wu. Fullin.

China reported gross domestic product expanded 4.9% in the third quarter, beating expectations and bolstering forecasts for full-year growth of about 5% or more.

Policymakers have stepped in over the past few weeks to announce more support for the struggling real estate sector and local governments. Beijing also took the rare decision to increase the budget deficit.

“The authorities’ aim to make necessary adjustments to the property market is welcome,” Gopinath said in the statement. “The challenge is to minimize the economic costs and prevent risks to broader financial stability.”

“Importantly, the recently concluded Central Financial Action Conference announced medium-term priorities with a welcome focus on the property sector, local government debt and risks to small and medium banks,” he said.

