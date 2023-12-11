IMF official says China and US at risk of entering 'new Cold War' due to strain in trade and investment ties

An IMF official said there was a risk of a “new Cold War” between the US and China if the two countries drift further apart.

Changing investment trends and tense trade could further divide the US and China, the official said.

The official said it is in the best interests of both sides to support the continuation of trade relations.

According to Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, China and the US risk entering a “new Cold War” amid strained economic and trade relations.

In a speech in Colombia on Monday, Gopinath highlighted that China is no longer the largest trading partner for the US, and the country has also lost its place as a destination for foreign investors.

Economic fragmentation is increasing, he said, and poses a risk of undoing the progress previously made for both countries. However, at the same time, each nation has a greater degree of economic interdependence than before.

“If fragmentation deepens, we could find ourselves in a new Cold War,” he said. Falling into such situations can lead to “destruction of profits from open trading”.

“It’s in [policymaker’s]“It is in everyone’s best interest to strongly advocate for the multilateral rules-based trading system and the institutions that support it,” he said.

Of course, increased interdependence, Gopinath said, ultimately increases the risk of fragmentation.

Emerging markets including Mexico and India as well as the United Arab Emirates have cut back on China’s trade role with the US. What’s more, Gopinath said that some “indicative evidence” shows how the past direct ties between China and the US are being replaced by indirect ties.

“For example, given the US tariffs on Chinese goods, large electronics manufacturers have accelerated to shift production from China to Vietnam,” he said. “However, Vietnam receives most of its inputs from China, while most exports go to the US. Meanwhile, Mexico is set to overtake China as the largest exporter of goods to the US in 2023. But many opening plants in Mexico The manufacturers are Chinese companies, targeting the US market.”

Through 2023, the economic growth trends of China and the US diverge sharply. China has had to deal with a deeply troubled real estate sector and a softer-than-expected recovery from the pandemic. On the other hand, America appears to be rapidly on the path to slowing down its economy.

Source: www.businessinsider.com