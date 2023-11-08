The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the conflict between Hamas and Israel in the Middle East could increase inflation as central banks continue to fight to reduce it.

During a media conference in Brussels, Alfred Kammer, director of the European Department at the IMF, said in his opening remarks that inflation could rise surprisingly quickly.

“The Israel-Gaza conflict has already hit energy prices, which could lead to higher inflation in Europe,” he told a meeting marking the publication of the IMF’s new Regional Economic Outlook report for Europe.

Euronews asked Mr Kammer to further expand on the potential economic impact, including on oil and gas prices in Europe.

“The initial impact on oil prices has now been completely reversed. We saw a 10% increase in natural gas prices. The conflict has so far had a limited impact on the price side on European economies and the further impact will depend on the duration and intensity of the Middle East conflict,” he said.

“If this continues as we see, the impact on Europe will be limited. “In terms of pricing with energy prices, some things have materialized but not dramatically,” he said.

At the time of writing on Tuesday 7 November, Brent crude was trading 3.05% down at $82 a barrel, while US crude oil was down 3.17% at $78 a barrel, after Ukraine breached $100 seen in February and March 2022. Was far away from the level of. Russia conflict began.

Thus, the pricing side is being carefully monitored by investors due to the implication of possible rising oil prices on the fight against inflation.

There will be “flat growth” in 2023 and “low recovery” in 2024

During the meeting in Brussels, Mr Kammer was also asked about the possibility of a technical recession in the euro zone.

“We are not anticipating a recession in the eurozone in our projections. We see flat growth through 2023 and a weak recovery in 2024.

He also noted how the continent has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and weathered the energy shock caused by the war better than expected.

“Growth is slowing this year, partly reflecting that central banks have raised interest rates to fight high inflation stemming from energy and food price shocks. There has been success on the inflation front and most of Europe is not expected to fall into recession,” he said.

Mr Kammer also noted headwinds to economic growth, including geo-economic fragmentation and high energy prices.

“These exacerbate old bottlenecks – from low productivity growth and an aging workforce. Green and digital transformation create additional challenges. All this happened because fiscal buffers have been exhausted,” he said.

Regional Economic Outlook for Europe

These challenges are the main theme in the IMF’s new Regional Economic Outlook for Europe, Published on Wednesday 8 November,

“The outlook for Europe is one of a soft landing, with inflation gradually declining. Growth in the overall sector is expected to slow to 1.3% in 2023 from 2.7% last year, and improve to 1.5% in 2024. Within advanced European economies, service-oriented economies will recover faster than relatively large manufacturing sectors, which face “weak external demand and are more exposed to higher energy prices,” the IMF report said. Are.”

Similarly, the report found that European emerging market economies will experience a mild recovery in 2024. Nevertheless, the extent will vary across countries depending on the energy intensity of production, service sector orientation and disruption of trade relations, especially for eastern countries. With Russia.

The report also highlights how monetary policy is nearing the end of the tightening cycle and forecasts moderate fiscal consolidation for 2023, which will extend into 2024.

“While a strong US economy is an important foundation for global demand, weak activity in China, additional commodity price shocks, and the materialization of financial stability risks remain significant downside risks to growth. Tight monetary policy has raised credit costs and weakened household and corporate real estate balance sheets. Even if banks’ capital buffers are healthy, they could become strained in an adverse scenario.’

Additionally, the IMF said the projected improvement in real incomes and a ”still-strong labor market” would slow the pace of deflation – and said most countries are not expected to reach inflation targets before 2025.

“Sustained nominal wage growth above inflation and productivity growth rates is a major risk for deflation, especially in European emerging market economies. “Inflation could become more severe, requiring additional policy tightening and potentially leading to stagflation,” the report also highlighted.

