The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised Pakistan’s external debt requirement for this financial year to US$25 billion, reducing it by US$3.4 billion, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. It has also been said that it has also reduced Pakistan’s economic growth forecast to only 2 percent. The Express Tribune is an English-language daily in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Finance Ministry sources, the IMF has also reduced its inflation forecast for the country for this financial year from 25.9 percent to 22.8 percent. The IMF did not accept the Finance Ministry’s estimates for the current account deficit (CAD), imports, economic growth, inflation and gross financing needs.

However, according to The Express Tribune, it adjusted all these numbers during the first review talks compared to the estimates of July this year. Revisions to gross external financing requirements – the funds needed to replenish the CAD as well as repayment of maturing debt – and macroeconomic projections were made this week during the first review of the US$3 billion bailout package.

According to The Express Tribune, the international lender succeeded in securing the general election date and in turn ignored some key areas which had led to the failure of the previous US$6.5 billion bailout package in the past. It also brought within its ambit the activities of the Special Investment Facility Council.

Finance Ministry spokesman Qamar Abbasi did not respond to requests for comment. The IMF has reduced external borrowing requirements for this fiscal year from US$28.4 billion to US$25 billion, compared to July 2023 – a reduction of US$3.4 billion.

In four months, the government has already borrowed US$6 billion, while it expects a rollover of US$12.5 billion. According to The Express Tribune, sources said the remaining needs are around US$6.5 billion, apart from efforts to secure a US$12.5 billion loan rollover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.bing.com