IMF Deputy Chief Gita Gopinath says the world economy is facing a new Cold War

A senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official has warned that the world economy risks slipping into a second Cold War, which would destroy three decades of peace and development gains.

IMF second-in-command Gita Gopinath said the fragmentation of nations into competing power blocs risks ‘eroding the gains from open trade’.

Today the rivalry is not between America and the Soviet Union but between America and China.

And the world is at a ‘decisive juncture’, Gopinath said.

He told a conference in Colombia that if the world economy splits into two blocs, with the US and Europe on one side and China and Russia on the other, there could be a loss of 7 percent of global GDP or trillions of dollars. ,

‘While there are no signs of a broad-based retreat from globalization, fault lines are emerging as geo-economic fragmentation is increasingly becoming a reality,’ he said. ‘If fragmentation deepens, we may find ourselves in a new Cold War.’

The comments from one of the world economy’s most senior power brokers underscore the extent of concern over rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

These tensions have further increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has already caused a slowdown in global trade.

Governments in the US and Europe are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to protect their industries from foreign competition.

Years of rising tensions and tariff barriers mean China is no longer America’s largest trading partner.

Its share in US imports has fallen from 22 percent in 2018 to 13 percent in the first half of 2022.

This process accelerated under Donald Trump, who was not mentioned in Gopinath’s speech, but his possible return to the White House in 2025 could rekindle fears of worsening global relations.

Gopinath said that in the last five years, ‘the threat to the free flow of capital and goods has increased due to increased geopolitical risks.’

Nearly 3,000 ‘trade restrictive’ measures were imposed last year, almost three times the number seen in 2019, he said.

He said: ‘If we plunge into Cold War II knowing the costs, we may not see mutually assured economic destruction, but we may see the destruction of the gains from open trade.’

Gopinath acknowledged the arguments against globalization, which have helped strengthen calls for inward-looking policies.

‘Of course, economic integration has not benefited everyone,’ he said. ‘But it has helped billions of people become richer, healthier and better educated. Since the end of the Cold War, approximately 1.5 billion people have been lifted out of extreme poverty.’

Gopinath said tensions between the US and China as well as war and the pandemic have ‘changed the strategy of global economic relations.’

interest rate stagnation

Investors are bracing themselves for another confrontation with central banks in a week that is crucial for interest rate expectations.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent to 7544.89, following a rally late last week that took it to a seven-week high.

This comes ahead of interest rate decisions from the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve this week.

No one is expected to change rates, but they are under pressure to meet market expectations that they will start cutting within a few months.

Any sign that a cut is on the way soon could provide further excitement for equity and bond markets.

Investors will also pay attention to key economic data that will shape the central bank’s decisions.

First up will be UK jobs and wages data published today, in which wage growth is expected to slow to a still high 7.4 per cent.

