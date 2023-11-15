During her opening speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the public sector to “continue preparing to deploy” central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and related payments platforms in the future. .

Georgieva expressed optimism about the implementation of CBDCs around the world but said, “We haven’t hit the ground running yet,” and there is still a lot of uncertainty:

“CBDC adoption is no closer. But today about 60 percent of the countries are exploring them in some form or the other.

Georgieva believes that CBDCs can replace cash, provide flexibility in advanced economies and improve financial inclusion in underbanked communities. According to Georgieva, CBDCs can co-exist with “private money,” being its “secure and low-cost alternative.”

Georgieva also highlighted the importance of technical infrastructure, personal data security in CBDC projects, and even the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing national digital currencies. He placed special emphasis on cross-border payment support:

“To the extent that CBDCs are deployed, they should be designed to facilitate cross-border payments, which are currently expensive, slow and available to few. Then, we have to start this work today itself so that we do not have to lag behind tomorrow.”

The IMF chief presented the organization’s CBDC virtual handbook and noted the role of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in public sector digital money experiments.

The IMF has recently been active in analyzing required crypto regulations. On September 29, it proposed a crypto-risk assessment matrix for countries to explore indicators and triggers of potential risks in the sector.

The IMF’s synthesis paper – which was prepared jointly with the Financial Stability Board – was adopted unanimously by G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in October.

