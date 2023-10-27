IMC 2023: India will lead in 6G, says PM Narendra Modi | entrepreneur

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You are reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A year after launching official 5G services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 to reflect the Centre’s goal of making the technology accessible to all. The theme of IMC this year is ‘Global Digital Innovation’. The IMC agenda has increasingly become the forefront of digital innovation, demonstrating India’s proactive approach to adopting emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and Internet of Things (IoT). Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the latest version of cellular technology, designed to increase the speed of wireless networks.

“Today, the future is here and now with rapidly evolving technology. India has had the fastest 5G roll out and we will not stop there, as we aim to bring 5G to every home. In this one year, 4 lakh 5G base stations have been installed and about 80 percent of the population has been covered. Mobile broadband speeds have increased three times over the years and we aim to become the 6G leader in the world. In this technology boom, a significant number of startups The role is because India is one of the top three startup ecosystems globally,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India is democratizing technology and telecom is the gateway to Digital India. Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways, said, “India is being recognized for the fastest 5G roll out with the cheapest data rates, the country is emerging as a developer, exporter, leader in telecom “

India’s digital public infrastructure has been appreciated globally, reflecting this sentiment, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said, “Reliance Jio is deploying 5G cells every 10 seconds. 85 per cent of 5G rollout in the country has been covered.” Us. We are delivering this with a fully developed in-house stack, Jio aims to bridge the digital divide in India and make India the broadband capital of the world.”

Digital India Vision and Make in India are the two pillars of IMC. “If we put tools in the hands of citizens, we can overcome boundaries. India is emerging as a digital leader and establishing itself as a manufacturing hub. Working on this vision Airtel has already covered 5,000 cities and 20,000 villages with 5G. “As per our commitment, we will cover the entire country by March 2024,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson, Bharti Enterprises.

Making significant progress in the field of telecommunications, India has secured more than 200 patents for 6G technology. The announcement was made during the launch of the India 6G Alliance in New Delhi. Department of Telecommunications convened a Technology Innovation Forum on 6G (TIG-6G) on 1 November 2021 with various ministries/departments, research and development institutes, academicians, standardization bodies, telecom service providers and industry members to develop the vision, mission and goals. Group formed. To also develop a roadmap and action plan for 6G and for 6G in India.

‘Self-reliance in cyber security a necessity’

PM Modi also spoke on the topic of cyber security in the summit. He said that even during the G20 meeting in India, the global threat of cyber security was discussed and emphasis was laid on enhancing cyber security and self-reliance in protecting network infrastructure. PM Modi said, “Be it software, hardware or connectivity. If our entire value chain is in the Indian domain, it will be easier to keep it secure.”

‘India a thought leader in digital payments’

Acknowledging India’s thought leadership potential, PM Modi said India has already demonstrated thought leadership in digital payments through initiatives like UPI and CoWIN. PM Modi said, “Apart from adopting and implementing an excellent technology, we also have to become technology thinkers. India has the advantage of young demography and vibrant democracy.”

Source: www.entrepreneur.com