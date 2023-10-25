IMAX swings into third-quarter profit thanks to higher revenue and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

IMAX is benefiting from Hollywood’s ongoing box office recovery as the film technologies company released its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

IMAX reported revenue of $103.9 million in the latest fiscal quarter, up 51 percent from a year earlier. This beat analyst forecasts of $98.7 million.

Third-quarter profit of $12 million meant adjusted earnings per share reached 35 cents, a bounce from a loss of $9 million a year earlier. Christopher Nolan’s company was in the company oppenheimer It grossed over $184 million at the Imax global box office across its network, making it a Top 5 Imax release of all time.

Other major releases on the IMAX screen include Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1 And Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Global box office for IMAX titles increased 98 percent to $347 million in the third quarter.

Nolan’s epic tentpole oppenheimer A mix of Hollywood and local-language blockbusters were also concentrated on IMAX screens during the latest quarter, including in China Creation of the Gods 1: Kingdom of Storms Grossing over $35 million in IMAX theaters.

CEO Richard Gelfond said, “IMAX’s financial results for the third quarter are spectacular by any measure – versus budget, versus our historical performance and in the context of the highly dynamic business environment for media and entertainment.” “We are programming the strongest and most diverse content portfolio we have ever seen in our history – Hollywood blockbusters, local language films, marquee theatrical releases by streamers, concert films, docs, live events – and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Could be on our global network.”

Also note, Talking Heads’ stop making Sense The concert film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, became the highest-grossing IMAX live event title of all time. The company also pointed to “strong” presales for Beyoncé’s upcoming film renaissance taylor swift after concert film eras tour The concert film grossed over $13 million in its opening weekend globally on IMAX screens.

Gelfond said on a morning analyst call that the local market for musical talent in China could create a model specifically for concert films that could be replicated on IMAX networks around the world. He pointed to the recent IMAX showing in France Central Tour in CinemaA film featuring the 40th anniversary concert of French rock band Indochine that was shot with 22 IMAX cameras.

“That inspired French talent and other talent around the world to replicate that model,” Gelfond said. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Ripple in international markets.

Gelfond also discussed restarted negotiations for a new contract between SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood studios and streamers, with the possibility of an imminent agreement.

“There are not a lot of open issues. You would think that this thing would be resolved relatively in the near future. But again, there’s a lot of emotion involved in those things, and when emotions collide with the real world, it’s very hard to make solid predictions. But for what it’s worth, I’m not at the negotiating table,” Gelfond said.

IMAX boss told after analyst call heart In labor talks, both sides had to consider what could be achieved by a quick settlement. “When things drag on for so long, people become obsessed with the little things and lose perspective on the bigger things. And when you consider what you might gain by continuing to fight, versus what you would certainly lose if you remained closed, it doesn’t make any logical sense,” Gelfond argued.

Amid labor activity in Hollywood, IMAX sees potential surge from major studios moving titles dune 2 This was moved to March 2024, allowing play instead Miracle And this hunger games The prequel to hit IMAX screens in the current financial quarter.

“If things go the right way, 2024 could definitely be a year of growth for us,” Gelfond said. But that’s contingent on a speedy resolution of SAG-AFTRA labor negotiations with major Hollywood companies and streamers.

“If the strike continues into the new year, I would have some concerns about the second half of 2024,” he said. heart, Meanwhile, Gelfond argued that IMAX was in a better position than rival exhibitors in setting its release slate in 2024, as it only needs one major Hollywood tentpole at any given time to fill its theaters, while major Cinema chains require programs for huge multiplexes.

“We have consistently shown that we can make different choices and survive during challenging times,” Gelfond said.

