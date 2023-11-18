Iman Vellani gives the perfect answer about Marvel’s poor box office

Miracle disney

I really think Marvel lost something when they were unable to send Iman Vellani on a press tour before the movie, like a day before, given the strikes. It certainly won’t save the movie, but Vellani has been giving plenty of interviews after the fact, and it’s shown why the 21-year-old should probably be the new spokesperson for the entire MCU.

I’ve seen many of his best quotes, but I think the best one is when he was asked about how poorly The Marvels did at the box office, with it being the lowest opening weekend performance ever for any MCU movie.

Speaking to Yahoo, here’s the answer regarding the situation:

“I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even under my control, because what’s the point?” She says of the film’s continued focus on box office success. “That’s for Bob Iger.”

,[The box office] It has nothing to do with me,” Vellani adds. “I’m happy with the finished product, and the people I care about enjoyed the film. It really is a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for from these movies. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and brotherhood. It’s a fun movie and I’m so happy I can share it with people.”

She goes on to say how she also experienced negative feelings about Marvel First She joined the MCU in high school when she was actually at Marvel and was apparently shunned a bit for it. He said he still feels sad when fans are so rude and don’t allow people to get excited about films, adding that no one should throw a “wet blanket” over someone else’s enthusiasm.

Miracle mcu

Regardless of The Marvels’ performance, it’s likely that Vellani will continue to appear in multiple locations in the MCU. There may now be a second season of Ms. Marvel after The Marvels ends, for which Vellani says she’s been lobbying Marvel and her good friend Kevin Feige. There’s a tease that she’s going to lead the Young Avengers (spoiler), recruiting Kate Bishop in the film’s finale. And it seems possible, if not likely, that she could appear in proper Avengers movies in a few years, even if it’s just in a supporting cameo. As we remember, Infinity War and Endgame literally pulled every available Marvel hero into that fight.

I can’t say enough about Vellani, who I always say is the best MCU hero since Tony Stark. I hope to see a lot more of him, and I think Marvel knows he’s a star, regardless of how The Marvels performs.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,