As fighting in Gaza and Israel intensifies, CNN is visualizing the war through maps, charts and more.

The Israeli army began its full ground campaign in Gaza on 27 October, sending tanks, bulldozers, infantry and combat engineer units into the strip. But instead of making quick advances on Gaza City, Israeli forces appear to have moved slowly toward the enclave’s largest population center so far.

Gaza’s fuel crisis affects its ability to generate electricity, which was already inadequate before the siege.

Gaza’s main sources of electricity are its single power plant in Deir al-Balah and Israeli lines, which make up about two-thirds of Gaza’s electricity supply.

An exclusive AI-assisted CNN analysis has identified massive amounts of destruction in Gaza in satellite imagery.

A large portion of the damage that CNN was able to confirm is in northern Gaza. A large number of buildings have been destroyed around Gaza City, Beit Lahya and Beit Hanoun. Hundreds of craters have also been identified in northern Gaza.

The tunnel systems under Gaza are known to be a route used to smuggle goods out of Egypt and launch attacks into Israel. But there is another route underground that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) colloquially calls the “Gaza Metro”. It is used to transport people and goods; to store rocket and ammunition stores; And here are the command and control centers of Hamas.

This is the deadliest conflict between the two sides in more than a decade.

As airstrikes in Gaza have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and flooded areas, including hospitals, there is little to go. In the entire Middle East, Gaza is one of the smallest and most densely populated cities.

As thousands of rockets rain down on Israel, the country is once again relying on the Iron Dome system to protect its citizens.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the US government has spent more than $2.9 billion on the Iron Dome program since 2011. Here’s a snapshot of how much U.S. military aid to Israel is planned compared to other countries.

Gaza damage method

CNN was able to identify areas of destruction in Gaza through satellite imagery from Planet Labs, and by working with the company Synthetix, which uses AI to identify and classify data, including satellite imagery. Using imagery of the entire Gaza Strip from Planet Labs, Synthet is analyzing and comparing it through its proprietary AI-powered Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) system, which separates the destruction – damaged and destroyed in addition to impact craters. Searching for buildings. With the help of what RAIC has identified as destruction, CNN is taking Planet Labs imagery and conducting its own analysis to independently confirm damaged and destroyed buildings and impact craters. The result is a snapshot of the destruction across Gaza. CNN’s analysis is ongoing, and is expected to identify other areas of destruction across Gaza, especially as Israel Defense Forces continue to expand their ground operations there. It also differs from CNN’s earlier analysis, which used the Sentinel-1 synthetic aperture radar to determine damage. A complete, comprehensive map of the destruction in Gaza is impossible without ground surveys.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source