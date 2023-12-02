I’m ‘trying to be not stupid, but very intelligent’: Charlie Munger once revealed the 1 key thing to make ‘big money’ in the stock market – 3 top plays to make the most of it

How smart do you have to be to invest in stocks? According to the late Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner, not so.

Janet Lowe’s 2003 biography “Damn Right!” According to him, he once said, “It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gained by constantly trying to be stupid rather than by trying to be very intelligent.”

don’t miss

Simply put, Munger wasn’t looking for a home run or the next big thing. Instead, they focused on buying ordinary businesses at prices below their value and holding them for the long term.

It’s a simple strategy. Instead of being clever, try to be patient. He once explained, “The big money is not in buying and selling but in waiting.”

With that in mind, here are three stocks with which a Munger-style waiting game could work.

Dr. Horton

Homebuilders recently received a vote of confidence from Buffett. Oracle of Omaha added some homebuilders to its portfolio, including DR Horton (DHI). He appears to be betting on a boom in home construction, which could be justified by the ongoing housing shortage across North America.

The U.S. housing market is down 6.5 million units, according to a March report from Realtor.com. This gap is expected to grow as Americans own more homes than are being built. Closing this gap could take decades, which leaves plenty of runway for builders like DR Horton.

Meanwhile, the stock remains undervalued – trading at just 9.4 times earnings per share. This cheap, Buffett-backed stock should be on your radar for long-term investing.

Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical giants are generally good for long-term bets. This is because once a drug or treatment from their pipeline is approved, it can generate revenues and profits for decades. Eli Lilly (LLY) recently received approval for Monzaro, a drug it plans to deploy in the weight loss market. Effectively, the company has entered into competition with Ozempic, one of the products of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. This way

According to a report by JPMorgan stock analyst Richard Vosser cited by Fierce Pharma, this market could be worth $71 billion by 2032, with Eli Lilly capturing a significant portion of it.

It is just one drug in a broader portfolio. Eli Lilly already has a track record of steady growth and investment in research and development. As a result, the stock has delivered total returns of over 1,000% over the last 10 years.

An impressive history and promising future should put this stock on your long-term watch list.

Microsoft

Smart investments and early moves have put Microsoft (MSFT) at the forefront of artificial intelligence development. And the company already has a significant stake in one of the sector’s most promising startups: OpenAI.

OpenAI’s products, such as ChatGPT, have already been integrated into Microsoft’s software suite. The tech giant has also acquired a nonvoting seat on the startup’s board, following the recent drama with CEO Sam Altman.

Microsoft recently expanded on this advantage by creating its own custom AI chip.

It is too early to say what impact AI will have on our economy in the future. But it’s increasingly likely that Microsoft will play an important role in this future. That’s why long-term investors should consider adding this stock to their “forever” watch list.

what to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Source: finance.yahoo.com