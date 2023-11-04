I’m still buying bullish FTSE 100 shares to help me retire comfortably!

Image Source: Getty Images

2023 has (at least so far) been a year to forget for many FTSE 100 stock. As I type, the UK’s main share index is at 7,322 points, down almost 2% since the beginning of January.

But I’m not disappointed by footy’s disappointing decline so far this year. I invest for the long term and investing in UK shares has proven to be a great way to build wealth over time.

In fact I have used recent share price weakness to buy a range of UK blue-chip shares. This is not just because it can help supercharge my ultimate returns by buying at a lower price today and selling at a higher price one day.

This is also because I believe that if I want to retire at a good age I will probably need to continue investing.

The aging workforce is increasing

The latest figures this week from The Center for Aging Better show how more and more older people are being forced to keep working to make ends meet. It said that “There are now almost one million more workers aged 65 and over in the UK labor market than at the turn of the century,

The charitable foundation says more than one in nine (or 11.5%) are now working past their 65th birthday in the UK. This is more than double the 20 recorded at the turn of the millennium.

The current cost-of-living crisis has led to an increase in the number of older people still in the workforce. But don’t be fooled. This number continues to rise as state pensions fail to meet the cost of living and social care.

This trend is set to continue as governments struggle to fund the rapidly growing elderly population.

a man with a plan

I believe investing in FTSE 100 shares could help me avoid a similar fate. A quick look at the returns of Britain’s major stock indexes since the mid-1980s shows why it’s a good idea to continue investing here.

According to IG Group, the FTSE delivered an annual return of 7.48% between 1984 and 2022. The past is not a reliable indicator of future returns. But if the index continues to deliver these returns I would – if I invested £500 here every year – make a life-changing sum of £618,146 over 30 years.

As I said at the top, I expect even better returns than the broader market by buying quality stocks that are trading below value. And there are many to choose from right now as investors have panic-sold top companies during the year.

Some of the FTSE index stocks I have added in 2023 include diego, Ashtead Group, aviva And legal and general, And I plan to continue researching carefully to find more bargains to buy. This could make the difference between retiring comfortably at the age I want, or struggling to make ends meet when (or if) I eventually stop working.

