‘I’m more optimistic than ever’: Billionaire Larry Fink says investors should be at least 80% in equities — maybe even 100% if you can handle it. Here’s what she likes right now

'I'm more optimistic than ever': Billionaire Larry Fink says investors should be at least 80% in equities — maybe even 100% if you can handle it. Here's what he likes right now

There is a lot of gloom and despair about the global economy at the moment. But BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink sees a silver lining amid the dark clouds. “I’m more optimistic than ever,” he told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in a recent interview.

With $9 trillion in assets under management and one of the most popular index funds in its arsenal, BlackRock has unparalleled insight into the state of the economy. That’s why the optimism from the world’s largest asset manager is remarkable. “We have a better position in the market through our ETF platform and global network,” says Fink.

Fink acknowledges headwinds, particularly related to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and sticky inflation. But he says he is becoming increasingly optimistic about long-term trends that create unique opportunities for investors. As a result, he believes investors with the right risk appetite should be at least 80% in equities, and maybe 100% if they can handle it.

Here are some overlapping trends they love right now.

hard property

“I’m an optimistic person,” Fink said during the Cramer interview. “I believe in 10 or 20 years of humanity [will be] It is in a better condition than today. From that perspective, I want to own hard assets today. I want to own equity. I want to be part of this economy.

Hard assets or tangible assets – physical materials such as real estate, collectibles, precious metals such as gold, and natural resources such as oil, gas, and food crops – are traditionally considered a safe haven during periods of economic turmoil and inflation. . But Fink prefers some types of hard assets over others. BlackRock’s CEO has previously pointed to the risks to commercial real estate from increasing levels of remote work.

Rather than office and retail, Fink prefers infrastructure assets.

“As IRAs are being implemented, these are good healthy long-term investments,” he says, highlighting the impact of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. He believes there are infrastructure opportunities that “have the potential to deliver returns anywhere from 8% to 15% with high probabilities of success.”

Double-digit returns are attractive in any environment, but are especially noteworthy when they are backed by solid assets.

AI and robotics

Fink believes that increasing trade tensions are a headwind for automation. “We are going to see an acceleration in the fragmentation of supply chains due to geopolitical issues,” he says. “As we advance AI and robotics, there is huge opportunity for near-shore.”

Nearshoring is a term used by industry experts to describe the relocation of factories and manufacturing centers to countries that are closer to consumers. But, given that China is the world’s largest manufacturing hub, it simply makes sense to diversify away from China in the near future.

According to an ABB survey, nearly 70% of business leaders across the US and Europe said they are actively considering moving to or reshoring closer to shore. And 40% of them said automation and robotics were part of the plan.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have already deployed robots in warehouses to manage inventory and recycle phone parts. This trend may accelerate as automation technology becomes more advanced and the need to bring manufacturing back home becomes more relevant.

Fink’s optimism about these trends is obvious but investors should also consider that his company makes money on general optimism. Better market sentiment translates into better capital flows for BlackRock’s funds and higher management fees for the company.

As Warren Buffett once said, “If you need a haircut, don’t ask the barber.”

