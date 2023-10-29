I'm fleeing Florida after almost 40 years because 'Rolls Royces, Range Rovers and Maseratis took over' and my home insurance skyrocketed

David, 58, has loved the slower pace and friendly community of West Palm Beach, Florida since 1987.

But home insurance costs and property taxes increased, making life less affordable as retirement approached.

Then new people started arriving with flashy cars and bad attitudes. So David is going to Georgia.

As noted, this essay is based on a conversation with David, 58, who is moving to Savannah, Georgia, next year after living in West Palm Beach, Florida, for nearly 40 years. He asked to be identified by his first name for privacy reasons, but Insider has verified his identity. The conversation was edited for length and clarity.

I’m from a small Midwestern town outside Chicago, and as a child I dreamed of moving to Florida. My grandparents were snowbirds. We would drive down to see them, and West Palm Beach was somewhat mysterious to me.

When I graduated from college, I thought, “Why don’t I start my adult life there?” I loaded the car, and I took off on Halloween 1987. At that time, perhaps 80,000 people lived in West Palm. Many people knew each other.

But there has been a cultural and financial shift in Florida since the pandemic.

I am now 58 years old. I started thinking, “As I get older, do I really want to live here? I don’t see any good side to living here.” So my husband and I sold our house at a huge profit and bought a house in Savannah, Georgia.

I spent almost 40 years in West Palm Beach

When I first came to West Palm Beach, I walked into this little huge area that I fell in love with. I lived in a condo for two years, and then I bought the property in 1989 or 1990 for $150,000.

This was a huge property. During the great financial crisis I took the risk and planned to increase it further.

My brother-in-law, who is a contractor, told me, “You’ll get great prices on everything because we’re in the middle of the housing crisis. Everything from the concrete to your roof to the appliances – we’ll get it at a fair price and Gotta be able to get that quickly.” We got a $700,000 construction loan and it went well.

David’s three dogs in his old neighborhood. Courtesy of David

Everyone knew each other in this locality. We were really close and very neighborly. Many of us walked the dogs, stopped on the sidewalk and chatted. We used to do a Secret Santa gift-giving where, at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning, we would leave alcohol on the front porches of 30 of our neighbors.

Newcomers flood in with Rolls-Royces and Maseratis

During the pandemic, the neighborhood changed dramatically.

The amount of people that were going down and spending money wildly, it was crazy. His attitude was very different from everyone else’s habit. These people were demanding, not accustomed to such a tranquil lifestyle. The population doubled because of people who were different from other people in our neighborhood.

Many of the people who came here were associated with the finance sector. Many had family wealth. they were throwing money out just like it was No big deal. Like, “Oh, I sold my apartment in New York for $4 million and I bought this one for $2 million.”

Rolls Royce, Range Rovers and Maseratis took over the area in disregard of the rules of the road.

We walked with our neighbors, their kids, and their dogs. Then suddenly, these cars accelerate forward. It would be a short block and the speed limit is apparently 25 mph, and they were reaching 60 mph. They’re going around these restrictions and we’re like, “What’s going on?”

Some people will try to put an orange cone in the middle of the road to stop this behavior. People became more hesitant in moving out. There was a lot of disrespect towards the community in that way. I have heard from my friends in the neighborhood that this is still continuing and it is worse.

New residents added privacy fences and hedges to live in their bubble. He started making this cocoon. He started building walls and not messing with anyone in the neighborhood. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, but it’s just different.

Home insurance premiums and property taxes skyrocketed

Homeowners insurance really started to climb when the Surfside condo building collapsed.

In 2019, I paid about $7,000 a year in homeowners insurance. The lady who bought my house paid $22,000 this year. Insurance increases 30% to 40% per year, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

The person who bought my house also pays $40,000 in property taxes per year. Because of Florida’s homestead exemption, which increases an existing homeowner’s property tax amount by 5% per year, I only paid $15,000 – still a huge sum.

I started thinking about retirement. How will I pay these skyrocketing prices on a fixed income?

You’ll talk to a lot of retirees who say things like, “I have to quit because I’m on a fixed income, and I can’t pay these property taxes.”

I sold my Florida house for more than it was worth – and bought a cheaper house in Georgia

Wilmington Island, Florida Matthew Propst/Getty Images

Ultimately, we sold the house in 2022 for $2.6 million, making a profit of about $1.8 million.

Since then, we’ve been living in Palm Beach Gardens, where we rent a condo for $6,000 a month.

My husband and I bought a house in Savannah, Georgia for $683,000. We just closed last week and are planning to move there in March.

Savannah felt right. The islands of Savannah reminded us of old Florida. The house we bought on Wilmington Island will cost triple that of our former neighborhood, yet it feels like Florida without the crowds and retains the smell of the ocean.

