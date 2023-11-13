I’m fat, proud & WON’T hide my FUPA

A WOMAN has revealed that she is fat, proud and won’t hide her fupa.

The plus-size woman explained that if people don’t want to get under her hanging belly, she doesn’t want them.

A plus-size woman has revealed that she is fat, proud and loves showing off her ‘squishy’ tummy online Credit: Tiktok /@bbapplehoney1

But social media users were left divided – while some praised her confidence, others weren’t as kind Credit: Tiktok /@bbapplehoney1

The body confident babe wasn’t afraid to clap back to the rude haters who criticised her shape, as she claimed that her tummy is her best accessory Credit: Tiktok /@bbapplehoney1

The body confident babe explained that she lost over 100lbs [more than seven stone] and now has ‘squishy’ loose skin on her stomach.

Known online as ‘Bb Applehoney’, the woman, who has size 30F boobs, regularly shares body confidence clips on social media in an attempt to encourage others to love their figures, regardless of their size.

In one clip, we saw the red-haired beauty wearing a black crop top, as she proudly showed off her stomach.

The young woman pulled down her tracksuit bottoms, putting her ‘squishy’ belly on display, as she said: “It’s a stomach, it’s a part of me and I love it.”

Read more Fabulous stories

Alongside the video, the body positive woman mimed along to an audio that said: “I’m not hiding my fupa anymore.

“If they don’t want to get up under this thing like a f*****g mechanic, I don’t want it anyway.”

A fupa, is an acronym for ‘fatty upper public area’, and while some women may find having a fupa irritating, this woman has revealed that she is proud to show off hers.

In another video, the young woman wore a bikini, as she filmed herself walking out of the ocean, towards her camera.

She posed and ran her fingers through her hair, before cheekily sticking her tongue out for her followers.

She claimed: “Living my best hot big girl summer just to p**s people off.”

Not only does the woman enjoy annoying people with her ‘fat’ figure, she also added: “Making people look twice always makes me smile harder.”

While some people will refrain from using the word fat, this woman explained that “fat is not a bad word.”

She also believes that “all sizes matter” and you should “embrace yourself”, no matter your shape.

Not only this, but the woman went on to advise other women: “Never hide your tummy.

“Your tummy is your best accessory, show it!

“I love mine and I know lots of people who love it too. Embrace it.”

The TikTok clip, which was posted under the username @bbapplehoney1, has clearly left many stunned, as it has quickly amassed 11,100 views.

Many took to the comments to praise the woman’s confidence, as one person said: “I love your confidence! I wish I had confidence.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Thanks babe. I was feeling low. I wish I had your self esteem.”

However, at the same time, not everyone was as kind.

One user wrote: “Unhealthy.”

To this, the body confident babe replied: “Losing 100lbs and having loose skin is unhealthy? Ok.”

While someone else claimed: “I will give that a hard pass.”

In response, the plus-size woman clapped back: “Am I supposed to cry about it?”

Fabulous will pay for your exclusive stories. Just email: fabulousdigital@the-sun.co.uk and pop EXCLUSIVE in the subject line.