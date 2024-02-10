‘I’m embarrassed’: This TikToker moved to NYC with a $2.3K/month budget to rent an apartment — and was told it was ‘much less’ Is it worthless to try to make it in the Big Apple?

Gone are the days when you could arrive in New York City with a suitcase, $20, and a dream.

Vivienne Armacost found this out the hard way after moving from Indiana to New York to pursue a career in consulting. She did the smart thing and created a housing budget for herself. But he was surprised that it was not in line with the market demand of the Big Apple.

don’t miss

“When I’m talking to brokers or people renting apartments I feel embarrassed to say my budget is $2,300,” she says in a viral TikTok late last year.

Someone at the building rental office in New York told her that it was “pretty low budget” and that she was unlikely to get an apartment within that range.

That sounds like a pretty big budget for a girl in her 20s with her first job, but as the data shows, Armacost is likely not the only one whose price is falling short of big-city rent.

Awesome, they charge you double

The leasing agent wasn’t exaggerating when she informed Armacost that the $2,300 budget might be limited. According to the latest data from Rent.com, the average monthly rent cost of an apartment in New York City is $4,163.

Armacost isn’t the only one feeling the pain. More than half of the city’s residents are rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, according to a 2021 analysis by the Community Service Society of New York, a nonprofit. And given the way rents have trended since then, it’s possible that New Yorkers may now have an even higher rent burden.

Not surprisingly, the high cost of housing has driven middle-class earners out of New York. Census data shows the city’s population has shrunk by 5.3% since the pandemic — much of which was because its residents fled for cheaper pastures.

the story continues

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now make money from prime real estate – without the headache of being a landlord. This way

leave the empire state behind

Armacost is from Indiana. His wallet would probably have preferred that it stay there.

More and more young people can no longer afford New York or California. Instead, they are looking to the Midwest because of its high housing affordability.

Considering that Rent.com puts the average monthly national rent at $1,964, Armacost’s $2,300 would be a good monthly rent budget in most other US cities.

That being said, she may want to do some research, as high rent is not a NYC-specific issue. San Jose, Boston and San Francisco aren’t far away, with rents ranging from $3,795 to $3,631. So Gen Zers across the country may be in trouble on either coast.

However, it is not only the youth who are facing this problem. Many people approaching retirement face a similar affordability crisis. New York because it is one of the most expensive metropolises for aging in place. States like Mississippi, Oklahoma or Alabama are very cheap to live in after retirement.

Of course, there are other options for those who don’t want to make a massive cross-country move. Commuter towns, or bedroom communities, have long been a less expensive option for people who want proximity to a big city but more affordable rents. A commenter on Armacost’s TikTok has a suggestion for him (and anyone else struggling with the high cost of living): Move to New Jersey.

The user, who goes by the name @jamais_vmin_, says moving there was “the best decision ever” because they can buy a “huge” house with a garage and backyard for $1,700 a month. New York was no longer “worth it” to him.

“Secondary cities” also offer residents an alternative. According to real estate analysis site Globe Cent, it is the smaller cities that are often cheaper than the larger metropolises. These include places like Seattle, Nashville and Las Vegas.

But Armacost continues to seek a place in the Big Apple. She recently posted a TikTok that she was selected for the New York City Housing Lottery, which provides affordable housing. So can she hack it? only time will tell.

what to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Source: finance.yahoo.com