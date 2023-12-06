I’m depositing my cash in High and SGOV, and they pay well

Riska

Introduction

I use two funds for my “dry powder” cash. That is, money that I am setting aside for a future investment opportunity. I’m willing to take a little risk with this money, but I need it to be a low volatility investment so that when opportunities arise, I can use it.

To this end, I do not demand currency-market volatility, but I would consider a standard deviation of more than 4% unacceptable.

I think of it as separate from the momentary cash that moves around in my account due to stock and options transactions, which I have in the Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX), a fund I recommend to people with a great default core holdings at Fidelity. I suggest it as.

There are two:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) and Simplified Advanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH).

Data by YCharts

dry powder

You may find yourself setting aside “dry powder” or cash in conservative ETFs, money market funds, or other risk-free investments; Investing in future investment opportunities in the last decade has not been a great investment in itself.

Data by YCharts

Those are not annual figures. This translates to an impressive total return of 12.37% for money market investors from 2010 to 2023, which is 0.95% per year.

If you were willing to have a little bit of beta with short-term corporate bonds, the results were better, but it was a much steeper ride. This is not considered acceptable by most people wanting a “cash park”.

This is now changing as rates have risen to 5%, which is higher than we have seen in a very long time. The Fed is still signaling that they intend to keep rates here for some time, making these cash vehicles suddenly more attractive.

Data by YCharts

Investors holding cash are happy in this new “longer higher” macro environment we have found ourselves in, as these funds are starting to pay yields above 5%.

Figure 4 (FOMC, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The Fed believes this party could last for a while, at least another year above 4%, and then around 3% in 2026. If all goes well, and we see inflation going down for Team Transitory. When the Fed is wrong, it is sometimes only temporary.

Figure 5 (Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland)

I still don’t think Powell will get his soft landing the way he wants, but that’s for a different article.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF – (SGOV)

The last time I covered SGOV, I gave it a Strong Buy. There’s no doubt that it still earns the same amount today and has performed exactly as expected since that article was published.

What I mean by this is that we can see a “whipsaw” in the charts. Whipsaws occur when dividends are paid to investors. The fund falls as soon as the dividend is paid, then recovers over the remaining month until the next payment.

rinse and repeat.

Data by YCharts

SGOV is a fund that holds T-bills, Treasury bonds that mature within a 90-day time frame. These bonds are very predictable, stable, and they are currently paying the highest dividend yield of the maturity range offered by the iShares ETFs.

Data by YCharts

T-bills are considered the least risky Treasuries to own, and Treasuries overall are considered the least risky bonds to own.

Data by YCharts

This is a big win for short-term cash holdings, low volatility and high dividends. What’s not to like?

Let me note a few things right away:

SGOV’s distributions (with a high yield of ~5%) are exempt from state taxes because they are coupons from the Treasury.

This means that my after-tax returns for SGOV are higher than my returns in a money market like VMFX, which is taxed as ordinary income, as shown in the diagram.

Consider your tax situation when reviewing these funds

Figure 9 (Bankrate)

These numbers above are for my location here in California. You can use this tool to find your personal rate.

The risk in this game is that these rates are temporary and will likely expire. See Figure 4 again for an estimate of how long the party will last.

Simplify Advanced Income ETF – (High)

I’ve been eager to talk about High since it launched in November last year and am glad to finally have this opportunity.

Side note, how come the Cannabis ETF didn’t hit “high” before Simplify?

Data by YCharts

Simplify describes the fund on their website:

The Simplified Enhanced Income ETF (HI) seeks to provide monthly income by selling short-dated put and/or call spreads on various equity and fixed income instruments, which may include indices, ETFs or individual securities. The fund aims to be an alternative high yield solution, as it seeks to provide significant complementary income to T-bills with low correlation with traditional credit and term risk. A sophisticated option-writing algorithm attempts to sell spreads that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while an additional layer of risk management helps manage the tail risk associated with selling options.

Another Seeking Alpha analyst described Hai as a “hidden hedge fund”, as it uses its T-bill holdings to write options on equities. Despite his analysis of Haigh not being in line with my analysis, I think the nickname should stick.

This adds some beta back into the equation, but it is welcome. Recall Figure 2 in the Dry Powder section, where additional beta was added to the set VCSH in addition to the other two funds.

The underlying T-bills provide the same exposure as the SGOV, but allow us to add an option overlay. It’s working well so far!

Figure 10 (Simplify ETFs)

Simplify uses an algorithm to write its spreads, and I like the options it makes. Currently, its spreads are open on COP, CVS, CVX, RIVN, SPX and TLT.

Figure 11 (Simplify ETFs)

If we were to model its options on its largest position, the SPX, it looks like this.

Figure 12 (OptionStrat)

Note how long in advance, or “OTM”, the spreads were sold. With 10 DTE, we would need to see a move of 4% to reach the breakpoint. The market is currently pricing it at a 97% chance of profit.

As always, for those of you who “speak Greek.”

Figure 13 (OptionStrate)

Note that the gamma and delta on the position are remarkably low, as the strikes are far from the money.

This can turn into a rapid decline (like a crash), and with such a high negative vega, the position can lose money very quickly. This is one of the major risks of holding option writing funds.

That being said, High’s algorithm uses a proprietary risk management system and will close positions before they become too damaging to the fund. There is still a possibility and the possibility of losing a position remains. The standard deviation of HIGH is about 1.4%, which is still quite low.

Another obvious risk here is that we are not aware of Haigh’s algorithm, and it remains opaque apart from the published daily holdings.

conclusion

Investors are looking for good cash parks and now they have a lot of options, we are looking at sustained rates that will remain “higher for a long time”.

Treasury bills remain one of the most attractive positions for “dry powder” as it waits for investment opportunities to arise. Adding an options-overlay to the fund increases volatility and yield, and has proven to be very effective.

I hold a mix of both ETFs to minimize my risk and option overlay exposure. Think of mixing the two like deciding to sell options on only a portion of your Treasury bills.

Source: seekingalpha.com