Helsinki’s decision to close four of the country’s nine border crossings with Russia to stem the flow of undocumented migrants and refugees into Finland is affecting residents with relatives in Russia. People expressed concern about the new ‘Iron Curtain’ at a protest in the capital.

Several hundred protesters, including Russians and dual citizens living in Finland, chanted “Open the borders” in a demonstration outside the parliament in Helsinki on Saturday after some crossing checkpoints with Russia were closed at midnight on Friday.

Many said the decision would make it difficult for them to reach their relatives in Russia.

Vera Ponomareva, a dual-national Helsinki resident, said she was worried she would not be able to care for her elderly parents who live in St. Petersburg.

“I feel like I’m being separated from my family,” he said.

“I worry a lot, and they (her parents) are very scared too. Everyone remembers, even I remember, what the Iron Curtain was like. It’s very scary to return to it.”

Another dual citizen, Pavel Mäkinen, said he was worried his mother would not be able to visit him, as driving through open crossing points in the north of Finland would entail a long and expensive journey.

While protesters said they support the country’s right to secure its border, they do not believe the closure will be effective in stopping undocumented immigrants.

Border guards in the southeastern district said asylum claims had already declined. They reported 176 asylum seekers on Friday and two on Saturday.

“We are very quiet today because our border crossing points closed at midnight,” said Jukka Lukkari, deputy commander of the Southeastern Border Guard District.

He said there were small groups of migrants on the Russian side, but they were not allowed entry because the border crossing points were closed.

The Finland–Russia land border that serves as the EU’s external border runs for 1,340 kilometres, mostly through dense forests in the south to rugged landscape in the arctic north.

Helsinki has accused Moscow of sending migrants to its crossings in response to the country’s strengthening defense ties with the United States.

The Kremlin has denied the accusation.

