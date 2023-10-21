Philodendron/Getty Images

In 2005, corporate trainer and consultant Keith Frazee co-authored the book “Never Eat Alone” with co-author Tahl Raz. Nearly two decades later, this advice remains true. The title is not as metaphorical as it may seem. Frazee advised that anyone who wants to be successful should make the most of each mealtime by using it as a networking opportunity.

After all, as the saying goes in another popular business book by entrepreneur Porter Gale, “Your network is your net worth.”

Gale describes the “packed power lunch” as somewhat outdated in his book’s description and discusses networking as an efficient alternative in the digital age. But it’s still important to make time for personal networking, as explained in Gale’s book, which emphasizes both online and off-line networking.

Other entrepreneurs agree with Gale and Frazee about the importance of connections to personal and business success. Finance blogger Ramit Sethi, author of “I’ll Teach You to Be Rich,” reveals the best $20 a new or aspiring entrepreneur can spend.

He wrote, “If you want to start a business, the best $20 you’ll spend is finding successful entrepreneurs and taking them out to lunch.”

Picking up the tab shows respect for their time – but you also want to make sure you get a return on your investment. This is where it is important to know how to make this lunch.

Goals of a Productive Networking Lunch

First, remember that, while you have a goal in mind, your first objective is to build a lasting relationship. People love to talk about themselves. Make sure you spend 90% of the time during lunch talking about the entrepreneur, Sethi advised.

Ask them about the steps they took to achieve success in their field. Ask them about the mistakes they made while growing up. Ask about the best advice they’ve ever received along the way.

Finally, as you conclude the conversation, ask them if they have any advice for you for your new business venture.

find patterns

Once you start doing this regularly, you’ll notice patterns in the advice shared by most successful entrepreneurs. Pay attention not only to what they say, but also how they say it. As Tony Robbins said, “Success leaves clues.”

How to find successful entrepreneurs

Luckily, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars at a networking event or conference to find successful entrepreneurs willing to share their knowledge.

Sethi explained in his post that the successful entrepreneurs you choose to connect with don’t necessarily have to be in your industry, although that’s the place to start. To find business owners in your industry, he suggests studying industry magazines.

You can also search for Facebook groups related to your industry or related to local entrepreneurs. LinkedIn can also be a good resource for finding successful business owners in your area. It may be worth investing in a premium subscription for a month and spending an hour every day making connections through InMail.

You can also network locally through Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club or Rotary Club meetings, for example. Your community is full of resources you can rely on and learn from, all for the price of a good burger and an hour of your time.

