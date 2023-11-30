I'm an Apple Card customer, and I want every credit card to mimic the things it does well

About this time four years ago, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was saying during a conference call with investors that his company’s partnership with Apple had resulted in “the most successful credit card launch ever.” Commenting on the iPhone maker’s Apple Card debut, supported by banking infrastructure made possible by Goldman Sachs, Solomon cited strong customer demand for the new card to the firm’s “customer” income without compromising our credit underwriting. ” Told everything till smoothening. Standard.”

But that was then. Today, Goldman and Apple don’t seem to be ending their partnership any time soon. Despite extending its Apple Card agreement to 2029 last year, Goldman is reportedly trying to get out of the arrangement after losing billions of dollars — plus, Apple has now sent Goldman a proposal that would allow both companies to work together in the next The year will allow you to go your separate ways. Talk about a corporate romance that crashed and burned.

Image Source: Apple

We can theorize about what went wrong, starting with the fact that Goldman Sachs probably wasn’t the right partner for Apple to begin with. But I think there’s something even more fundamental that’s been a little overlooked in this turn of events — especially, amid the Apple-Goldman news coverage over the last 24 hours: It’s that the Apple Card is a fantastic, in-use Easy continues to be a great product, especially for security-conscious consumers like me, with many features that the card industry as a whole should copy (even if it won’t exactly do so).

As an Apple Card user since the beginning, I was part of that initial demand that Solomon mentioned during his investor remarks. The reasons I jumped at the opportunity to sign up for the card involve a lot of small things that nonetheless represent a vast improvement over the status quo of the card industry. Things like the ability to have a digital version of the card in your iPhone Wallet app without needing the physical version of the card (which, of course, can be stolen or lost).

Take. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox.

Sign up for the most interesting tech and entertainment news.

By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

But even if you choose to own a physical version of the card, its security protections include the absence of a card number printed on the card. Additionally, Apple Card owners have the ability to instantly generate a new card number if they ever have concerns about a security issue. There’s also an opt-in feature whereby Apple will regularly generate a new three-digit CVV number for your card, providing even more peace of mind.

Honestly, these are features I wish were included in every major credit card product so I didn’t have to worry so much about my data leaving a buyer’s side and being in the hands of a third-party broker. Will go – or who knows where else.

Sure, the Apple Card isn’t perfect, one of my main complaints is that the rewards offered aren’t anything to get excited about at all. However, the daily cashback on purchases (3% when you buy from Apple, 2% when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay, and 1% with everything else) compensates this to some extent.

Other things about the card that I mostly didn’t like, like random charges being declined for no reason and slow response times from customer service, are completely within the scope of Goldman and the infrastructure established to service the card. Failed. Admittedly, one of the things the company didn’t like about the Apple Card was the lack of any fees, and also that everyone’s bill was due at the end of every month – all at the same time, In other words, what can be a flood of customer inquiries coming in at once.

I’m not sure why Goldman, a highly sophisticated and respected financial institution, was not aware of these types of details as part of the full Apple Card picture going into this arrangement, but that’s neither here nor there. . Goldman’s sweet spot has always been wheel-heeled clients with deep pockets, not peons like me. In the meantime, don’t count on any kind of decision on a card product here being Apple’s temporary loss of a partner that has brought some much-needed innovation to an industry that has long been unfriendly to consumers.

Source: bgr.com