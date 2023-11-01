I'm an American who left the hustle culture and moved to Croatia. Now I can never go back to a 9 to 5 life.

Niav Kono, born and raised in California, moved to a small coastal town in Croatia.

She realized that working a regular 9 to 5 job was affecting her health, and it was not suitable for her.

She now embraces Croatia’s “pomalo” lifestyle, which means “take it slow.”

This essay is based on a conversation with Niav Kono, a social-media strategist and content creator for small businesses who lives in Makarska and runs the popular TikTok account. @mylifeincroatia , It has been edited for length and clarity.

I never wanted 9 to 5 job , I worked 9 to 5 during the pandemic and realized I couldn’t do this. I was working from home, walking less than 2,000 steps a day, my mental health was at an all-time low, I had no motivation to see friends, I wasn’t able to travel.

then i came here , To Makarska, an area along the coastline between Split and Dubrovnik. I now work with small businesses around the world, with clients on three continents, on Instagram and TikTok strategy and content. The ultimate goal is to help small business owners showcase and promote themselves; I love collaborating with them and having them in the online space.

Now I can’t even imagine living a day from 9 to 5. I could not go back to that life now.

I said goodbye to America, where ‘work to live’

Kono in Makarska, Croatia. niav kono

I grew up in the Bay Area of ​​California. Many of my friends went to universities and got jobs at tech companies. I think you’re used to working harder, being busy, and not having fun. If you go up to someone and ask them how they are, they’ll say “Oh, I’ve been so busy,” and the other person will say “Yeah, me too,” and it’s a competition to see who’s more busy. Is . They’ve been waiting for Friday all week and there’s no life there.

I was raised by an American father and an Irish mother, so I have two passports. Growing up, we traveled a lot as a family and I always had an itch to see the world. By the age of 13, I had already fantasized about finishing school going to Europe ,

I first moved to London in 2015, which was a good move. I really enjoyed challenging myself in a new environment and meeting so many people, which opened my mind. We were all curious to know about the world. I traveled a lot in Europe that summer, including Croatia, and I knew I wanted to come back. The next summer I got a job in the Makarska Riviera, and I worked in a small family-run hostel. I lived in Croatia for three and a half months and fell in love with the people, culture, nature and food. I felt at home here.

But then I met an Australian, fell in love and moved to Perth to be with him. I lived there happily for six years.

My holidays became a big life decision

I was working 9 to 5 in Australia during the pandemic and feeling like I had no life. I was working from home most of the time. My health was not at its peak either physically or mentally. I don’t think I was truly happy or satisfied with my life.

As soon as the borders open to Western Australia in early 2022, I’ve booked a trip to Croatia. II flew into Split and came straight to Makarska.

Three weeks later, my relationship ended. I was alone for the first time in seven years. I was alone in a foreign country. When things fall away from your life for no particular reason, you may wonder, “Why is this happening to me?” But every day I told myself, “Life is happening for me, not to me,” and that helped me achieve a lot.

The atmosphere and energy of Makarska is very healing, and it was the perfect place for me to undergo these important changes. After a few months, I decided to stop. This was not a deliberate step; It was, “I guess I won’t go.”

Now I’m embracing ‘pomalo’

Kono loves being able to work from anywhere in the world. niav kono

I needed to reevaluate what it would be like to run my business remotely and abroad. I never want to go back to work 40 hours a week, so I don’t do it. I like cafes and working with friends. I just went on a trip to Spain and Portugal and was able to work from there. I can manage my time better in shorter hours rather than commuting to the office or attending useless meetings.

I was on the go a lot, I was no longer working from home and not leaving my desk. I lost 15 kilos (33 pounds), my hormones became balanced. I was giving priority to getting out and living life more than just focusing on work. That’s when life really started getting good.

The digital-nomad life or entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone. if you have You have your own business, you have to be extremely disciplined. But it’s given me a lot of freedom, and it’s just a reminder that you can choose your own work-life balance when you’re your own boss.

Where I live, we have a saying “pomalo,” which means “do it slowly.” this is the beauty of living Here: Our lives move at a slower pace where we can truly appreciate the little things. In California, my friends are trying to get a promotion, buy a nice car, get a new apartment – ​​it’s the search for more, and more, and more.

Here, I’m very happy to have a friend over for coffee, and it can be the highlight of my day.

