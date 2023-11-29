I'm a third-generation Californian who moved to Texas for a fresh start: 'I couldn't afford to live there anymore'

Eric Hartnett, 57, moved to Prosper, Texas, after living in California his entire life.

He was tired of the high cost of living in California and keeping up with the Joneses.

Hartnett owns a large home in Texas, and is exposed to the weather and dreary scenery.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

This essay is based on a conversation with photographer and bar owner Eric Hartnett, a California native who moved to Prosper, Texas in 2018. The essay has been edited for length and clarity.

I was a third-generation Californian, born and raised. I lived in Southern California – Los Angeles – for 40 years, and then up north, in a town called Healdsburg, for 10 years.

The state had seeped into my blood until I could no longer bear to live there.

The average cost of living, housing prices – everything was very high. I was making six figures and not going out every day, and still barely had any money in the bank.

Los Angeles, California. neil pritchard photography

My breaking point was in 2017. I had an employee who had two small children. They decided to buy a house so that they could play and have a good time. He purchased a 1,800-square-foot home in the northernmost area of ​​Sonoma County for $650,000. The carpet in the house had urine stains from the previous owner’s dog. After buying the house, he couldn’t even afford to buy a new carpet.

I thought it was ridiculous.

A friend introduced me to areas north of Dallas

I had a dear friend who was fed up with California and wanted out. Three years before I left the state, we flew to Dallas and spent a week driving from McKinney to Austin.

We checked out all these different little areas of Texas and decided that North Dallas fit the area where I wanted to live – whether the city I was living in was Frisco, McKinney or Prosper.

Before buying the house, I moved to Texas three times, so I was familiar with the North Dallas area. I was mainly looking for a house near Highway 75, but I couldn’t find anything.

My friend, a realtor, was also looking in the North Dallas area. She found a house in Prosper that she thought I would like. I was skeptical at first, since I didn’t know much about the city, but I saw a lot of new developments around the area. So I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do that.’

I also decided that I was going to open a wine bar in the area. With all the expansion going on here, I thought the area needed that kind of facility.

I’m getting better value for my money in Texas

In 2018, I bought my 4,500 square foot home for $648,000. It was sold with about $15,000 worth of furniture and came with a washer-dryer.

When I was living in Sonoma, I was renting a 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom house that I shared with a roommate. The rent was about $2,000 per month. I also rented a 900-square-foot house – like a granny unit in another house – which cost me $1,800 per month.

Many people complain about the housing tax in Texas, but over 50% of it goes to local schools. If you don’t have children and want to live in an area with lower property taxes, there are older communities where you’ll pay less.

The main thing is that there is no income tax in Texas – no matter where you live.

Hartnett has lived in Prosper, Texas for the past five years. Courtesy of Eric Hartnett.

I like to barbeque and grill. I bought asparagus in Texas for $1.90 a bunch. Two weeks later, I went on a trip to Northern California and was asked to cook. Asparagus there was $5. It was from the same place in Mexico and was the exact same product.

In most cases, everything in Texas is less expensive than California, and it adds up.

The weather and scenery are my least favorite things about Texas

There are places that look like vacation spots in Texas, but it’s not a quick afternoon getaway – it’s a bigger deal. I love going on drives and taking out my camera and filming the wildlife. There are only so many pictures of cows I can take.

People ask me if I miss the ocean in California, and I tell them that for $100 I can get on a plane and go to the ocean.

I-The 35 Interstate in Dallas, Texas. DSZC/Getty Images

I’ve realized that everyone leaves Texas and goes on vacation in August because it’s so hot. We get 10 days of fall, and then it’s cold for three months.

Another major setback compared to California is that during the summer, the state does not get cool at night. You can’t open the windows. If you don’t have A/C, you’re in trouble.

Those are two big setbacks, but they’re not going to stop the game.

I’m more at peace in Texas

The bar I opened in 2019 had a good atmosphere and a good reputation, but Covid hit. We basically closed down for a year, and I had to close the bar. This year, I have the opportunity to open another bar in Celina, which is just north of Prosper.

Hartnett at a construction site. Courtesy of Eric Hartnett

In California you may not have a job, you may be unemployed – or out of bounds – but you can still pay to get your hair done and rent a BMW, original Trying to keep up with the Joneses.

In Texas, it doesn’t exist. As long as you take care of yourself, you’ll have a great time.

Source: www.businessinsider.com