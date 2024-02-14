I’m a Tesla shareholder, but after renting an EV, I know the market isn’t ready for prime time

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There I was, sitting in a hotel parking lot 27 minutes before speaking in front of 700 people, including 500 CEOs. The digital screen of my electric vehicle blinked just before the battery charged.

About seven hours.

This scene hit me like a freight train – I was about to forget my point.

I was scheduled to speak with my former boss at Liberty University, Linda McMahon, one of America’s most brilliant female entrepreneurs. But a false Chevy Bolt EV odometer ruined my plans.

Rental car company Hertz recently announced a $245 million U-turn on its EV plans – which has led to Hertz stock falling since then. Hertz will dump about 20,000 EVs — that’s about a third of its EV fleet — and use some of that cash to buy gasoline-powered cars.

This announcement didn’t surprise me at all.

Hertz’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said these stricter measures would cut down on the huge losses incurred by less-profitable EV rentals, partly to make up for their higher “damage expense.”

Hertz refunded my rent and sent me a $50 gift certificate. I understand why they’re throwing money at EVs. Hertz CEO claimed EVs will become mainstream in 2022 – this is dead wrong.

My slim Hertz choices at Reagan Airport included a gas-powered car that smelled like smoke (unhealthy and bad smell for a Christian college) or a row of Chevy Bolt EVs.

I chose the Bolt, an unfortunate decision as I quickly discovered the temperamental nature of the EV odometer. Slippery creatures, the Bolt odometer provides maximum, average and minimum mileage estimates.

This seemed strange – I would be horrified if airplane fuel tank metrics were only probabilities. However, I felt safe because the average EV gauge read 223 miles in energy, which is 48 miles of range. High was 263, low 182 – still above 175 seven miles from my destination.

But after driving less than five miles, the odometer showed an average of 205 miles remaining, my minimum at 167 – already less than the 170 miles I needed to reach!

I pushed forward; Reagan’s Hertz wouldn’t open until 7am, I had a good time but inadvertently hurt myself.

The US Department of Energy says, “Driving at a steady speed on a highway drains the battery much faster than driving in stop-and-go traffic.” “Electric cars have regenerative braking systems that put some of the energy back into the battery when coasting and braking. So, unlike gas-powered cars, EVs typically get better mileage in city driving.”

At about 88 miles, I showed 47 miles average, 57 maximum, and 38 minimum – with 87 more miles left. With each mile my limbic system became more active.

I panicked, searching “EV charging station” in Google Maps on my phone. The nearest fuel station included an electric charging station. Smooth, empty rows of red and white EV chargers gleamed in the morning sunlight, each bearing a futuristic, all-caps logo with Tesla written on top. I silently thanked Elon Musk and breathed a sigh of relief.

But my heart sank when the metal fuel nozzle didn’t fit my car – it only worked for Teslas!

An attendant and I checked the setup – like trying to charge an iPhone with a Samsung adapter – no problem. It didn’t have adapters, and neither did my Hertz rental. A sympathetic highway patrol officer who patronized the business unsuccessfully helped search for the car.

It was 7:46 in the morning, and the cop advised her to call Hertz in Charlottesville and get a gas car. Unfortunately, he could not support me.

I called Hertz National, learning that there were no gas cars available at the central Charlottesville location, and we couldn’t get to the Charlottesville Airport Hertz counter.

Frustrated, I arrived in Charlottesville, finding that Google Maps claimed it was yet another EV charging station owned by EVgo, a company that claims more than 950 stations nationwide. I observed the parking lot of a strip mall and debated on the phone with an EVGO employee whether this charging station existed.

It showed up on Google Maps but not in person. My blood boiled. About 100 miles into the trip, with 75 miles left to go, my eyes settled on the odometer. Enough charge for only 27 average miles.

Finally, I limped to the Hyatt Place Charlottesville, whose attendant said only hotel guests could use their EV chargers. I tried to remain calm while explaining my problem. She politely agreed, and the EV gauge mocked me: 8:48 am, but my car wouldn’t charge until 3:30 pm

I called Hertz and asked for a gas car that saved me from this EV nightmare. At the airport for my gas-powered replacement, sympathetic Hertz workers said I was probably their eighth or ninth Bolt rented from Reagan Airport dying in Charlottesville. Last April, GM announced it was stopping manufacturing new Chevy Bolts, though it reversed course in July and said it would reboot with a new battery cell design. It was too little, too late for me.

I was feeling angry. But grateful to be safe. I was alone on a sunny day, on dry roads. What if the battery runs out and I’m elderly or have small children? Or in a dark, dangerous neighborhood, rural area, or snowy or icy area? Serious injury or even death may occur.

Women, in particular, should be aware of the risks of EVs, as we are physically more vulnerable than men.

Sure, gas-powered cars have fuel and battery problems, but a recent Consumer Report reported that electric vehicles have about 80% more problems than gas-powered cars while plugged in. -These hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) bring 150% more problems.

Ironically, President Biden’s White House promoted Hertz EV fleet expansion during a briefing in April, furthering his impractical goal of 50% of all new vehicle sales being electric by 2030. Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s unrealistic EV mandates set us up for failure. They are also giving a gift to China, which dominates the EV battery market. Meanwhile, Biden halted drilling on federal lands for minerals critical to making EV batteries at home.

Politico’s October survey of 50 mayors across the country found that “less than 50% say their cities are somewhat or very ready for the widespread adoption of electronic vehicles,” while 24% said “not at all.” Not ready.”

As a Tesla shareholder, I am not anti-EV but oppose illogical government orders. The EV market is not ready for prime time. Now is the time for interventionist politicians to embrace reality and roll back the dangerous EV mandate.

Carrie Sheffield is a senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum (iwf.org.) Tony Blankley Fellow for American Exceptionalism Steamboat Institute.

