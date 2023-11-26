‘I’m a sleep expert – here’s why having a lie in could be bad for your health’

During the winter months many of us feel more tired than usual, due to colder temperatures and fewer daylight hours.

As a result it can be tempting to spend more time in bed, including during the mornings.

While this might be needed every now and then, having lie ins regularly could actually do more harm than good.

Max Kirsten, qualified sleep expert for Panda London, spoke with Express.co.uk about the dangers of the lie in.

He explained: “While occasional rest and relaxation are important for overall well-being, consistently indulging in excessive lying (staying in bed for an extended period) can have negative consequences.”