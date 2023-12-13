I'm a Side Hustle Millionaire: How I Made 7 Figures as a Freelancer

©Anthony Agreste

Anthony Agreste, owner and creative director of MediaPerk, has made over $1 million on Upwork through his creative and design work. He started freelancing right out of college to earn extra money and has been using Upwork to find freelance work for the past 14 years. His side hustle eventually turned into his full-time career.

“My freelancing design business took off and grew exponentially year after year, while I continued down the corporate career path,” he said. “My freelancing work was earning me more than my full-time job, and I felt it was time to venture out on my own.”

Here’s how Agreste turned his side hustle into a seven-figure income source.

presentation is important

To attract clients, it is important to showcase your skills in the best possible way.

“I make sure I have an attractive portfolio of my work and a well-constructed pitch,” Agreste said. “Presentation is important, and I explain in detail how I will help my client with their project.”

Make sure the customer is happy every step of the way

When clients are happy with your work, they’re more likely to hire you again when new projects come up.

“Great work creates opportunity,” Agreste said. “I pride myself on keeping in touch with all my customers and keeping them updated at every stage of their project. I frequently check up on my clients and build a good business/personal relationship with each of them.

He further added, “By doing this, my name will spread around and the business will start growing organically through word of mouth.” “If someone’s level of customer service is high along with high quality work, business will follow, and you will retain, and even acquire, high paying clients organically and by referral.”

Choose projects that pay well

The type of projects you take on and how much you can charge will depend on your skill and experience level. Agreste has been paid the most for web design projects, corporate presentations and branding projects.

overcommunicate and overdeliver

To become a seven-figure freelancer, you’ll probably have to go the extra mile.

“Be persistent and always over-deliver to your customers,” Agreste said. “Build good relationships with them and always be patient. Never be confrontational, and always be flexible and extremely communicative with your customers. Even the most difficult relationships can turn into a great business relationship, and you have to overcome differences and focus on the end goal.

