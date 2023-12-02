Getting rid of a double chin comes down to general fat loss

A double chin is often caused by weight gain as it’s essentially fat deposits and inflammation around the face. According to weight loss specialist and Certified Personal Trainer, Mark Bohannon, from Ultimate Performance, there are no specific chin exercises you can do to get rid of one – it just comes down to fat loss. He explained: “For the most part, spot reducing fat is a myth and where you hold fat on your body is largely down to your genetics. “Often when you begin to lose body fat and get leaner, there are likely to be areas that you think are more ‘stubborn’ than others where you lose fat from immediately and this is different for every person. “So, just as you cannot spot reduce fat on your abs by doing sit-ups, you can’t spot reduce fat on your double chin.

Increase your daily activity levels to help get rid of a double chin, alongside resistance training

“Fat loss occurs as an overall process and comes down to burning more calories than you consume in a day. “So as long as you are regularly exercising (in particular strength training) and following a calorie controlled diet (and do so consistently) you will see results.” Mark recommended one type of exercise in particular to help with fat loss and that’s resistance training. He said: “Following a progressive, well-structured and challenging weight training program consistently is one of the most effective ways to affect fast and far-reaching body composition change, and that includes a slimmer face. “Performing big ‘compound’ exercises like the squat, deadlifts and pull-ups are a great bang-for-your-buck way to recruit more muscle mass in training and burn more calories. Now, that might sound counterproductive to work your legs and upper body when you’re trying to lose fat from around your face, but remember you cannot spot burn! The exercises I’ve mentioned are the best way to get your heart racing, your metabolism into fifth gear, and turn your body into a calorie-burning furnace which will reduce your overall fat levels, including those around your chin.

Make sure you improve your sleep quality

Become an Express Premium member Support fearless journalism

Support fearless journalism Read The Daily Express online, advert free

Read The Daily Express online, advert free Get super-fast page loading

“If you are trying to lose fat and shed some unwanted pounds around your chin, lifting hard and heavy is incredibly effective. Doing 1,000 reps with a 2kg dumbbell isn’t enough to stimulate muscle growth needed to improve body composition.”