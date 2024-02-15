I'm a psychologist from Finland, the 'happiest country in the world' – here's our secret

For several years now, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world.

Don’t get it twisted, warns Finnish psychology researcher and philosopher Frank Martela.

Finns aren’t born spitting rainbows – and they work hard to earn that title.

“It would be more accurate to say that Finland is the country with the least amount of unhappy people in the world,” Martela said in an interview with CNBC Make It, where he explained that all this award-winning behavior stems from three widely held beliefs. Is. In Finnish society it is believed to contribute to national well-being.

The Finns work hard to defend their title of ‘happiest country’. Suzy Media – Stock.adobe.com

they are:

a strong sense of community and belonging

doing good things for other people

Finding a Clear Purpose for Yourself

Martella explains how important these three “crucial” concepts are to the project – and why you should incorporate them into your daily life.

sense of community

Fostering community is an important piece of the puzzle. BodnarPhoto – Stock.adobe.com

“Having people around you who care about you and who you care about makes people happy,” Martella said. “Fortunately, this may be true even under very severe physical conditions.”

Studies show it to be true – spending quality time with friends and family can make life infinitely better, regardless of financial or material situation.

And when it comes to good deeds, a 2023 Ohio State University study found that anxiety, depression, and stress can be reduced by small acts of kindness — like offering a word of positive reinforcement. These acts ultimately led to a feeling of happiness and satisfaction.

Studies show that togetherness with friends and family can help you overcome all kinds of difficulties. Olha – Stock.adobe.com

“When you help someone, when you [have a] Having a positive impact on others increases your happiness and sense of significance,” Martella said. “In crisis situations, opportunities to help each other are usually abundant, and this also helps create a sense of solidarity.”

And finding your purpose is the million dollar question for many of us, Martella said, but it’s important to answer for the sake of society.

,[A] A strong sense of purpose also makes it easier to endure bad situations,” he said. “In fact, focusing on changing situations is a clear source of purpose that can energize the person and help them find meaning in their current situation.”

Experts say that working to find your purpose in life is a help to society. rh2010 – Stock.adobe.com

Make a list of the things that bring you joy, writes Harvard University visiting scholar Sunil Gupta in his book, “Everyday Dharma: 8 Essential Practices for Finding Success and Joy in Everything You Do.”

Then, think about what all these things have in common – is there a pattern developing?

institutions matter

Finland’s natural beauty certainly contributes to its status as a happy country. Vrenik – Stock.adobe.com

Martela pointed to another important factor that contributes to the country’s high morale: “Well-functioning government institutions. I say that governments cannot make people happy, but they can eliminate many sources of happiness.

For example, many countries can only dream of quality, affordable health care and education.

In Finland, this is not only the norm – it is expected.

Finns expect their society to function properly, which contributes to their happiness. Serhi – Stock.adobe.com

“How your country is run has a huge impact on your happiness,” Martella said.

He said, anarchy, or unrest – be it social, political, economic – is the ultimate discussion.

He warned, “No amount of mindfulness or gratitude diaries or other popular interventions” could save the national mood at that point.

Source: nypost.com