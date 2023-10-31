‘I’m a philosophy major, I had difficulty hiring engineers’: CRED’s Kunal Shah on his early entrepreneurial journey

Kunal Shah, founder of fintech firm CRED, talks about his trials and tribulations as a tech entrepreneur and how difficult it becomes for someone who studies philosophy.

In the podcast hosted by Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal, Shah talked about his entrepreneurial journey.

“If you think it (entrepreneurship) is going to be fun and it’s not going to be all that fun. It’s a permanent state of crisis, and the only reason you should consider it is because you believe you have an opinion. Proving that what you want is right and that you were willing to sacrifice everything and anything to achieve it. It’s just going to be you and it’s going to be extremely lonely, there won’t be a sense of community around it, Ultimately it is a very lonely goal.

“I think the reason why entrepreneurship is hard is because you become an absorber of uncertainty in order to provide certainty to your customers, your investors, your employees and so, when you’re an absorber of uncertainty you get huge turbulence— There’s turmoil that you have to deal with. That’s right,” Shah said.

Shah joined a management course at NMIMS in 2003, after completing his graduation in philosophy from Wilson College, Mumbai. After studying for a year, he dropped out and decided to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams.

He said he was also not able to hire engineers due to lack of access to their educational background and alumni network.

“I’m a philosophy major, when I started I had a hard time hiring two engineers because I didn’t have any alumni I could tell to come (come join) and you just had to constantly sell your The capability has to be built, you have to build the capability to execute consistently, but imagine this is a permanent situation, so I would say if you want something that gives you peace, then don’t choose entrepreneurship,” he said. Shah said.

He said that grasp of philosophy has stood him in good stead as boss of CRED.

“I believe philosophy plays a role where I think we have a value at CRED, called the pursuit of truth and it is a pursuit that you never find but you seek it. Live and I think because of that you create a culture that is constantly looking for truth, looking for loopholes, looking for errors, looking for changes, looking for areas of improvement.

“I like to be mostly right in the things we do, for example we recently launched Garage as a product and it took 15 to 18 months and in most tech spaces that would not be acceptable. But I’m a firm believer that you have to be a company that when you launch something people look forward to and say let’s look at what they’ve done right and no one should feel like it’s unstable. And that’s what builds trust and that’s what gets people to try your thing,” Shah said.

He also explained what kind of mindset is needed for India to become a developed nation.

Shah said that he believed that no great achievement could be achieved by “work-life balance” and that India had absorbed Western concepts of “cold life” before becoming a developed nation. He added, “I’m not saying it’s not a choice you shouldn’t make – it’s a personal choice. But as a country, we have a long way to go.”

“We’re seeing an extraordinary implementation (in China). It’s called a 9-9-6 culture – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. And you can see that progress. We’re going from 10-20 “Can’t have ambitions of becoming a trillion dollar economy and still expect life to be cool,” the CRED founder said.

Source: www.businesstoday.in