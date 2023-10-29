I'm a Money Expert - Here's the One Thing Highly Successful People Do on Airplanes That You Don't

Well, he is rich.

A self-proclaimed money expert has sparked a heated debate by claiming that people who fly first class are treated differently and somehow better than the common people crammed in coach.

Shari Levitin, a “world-renowned sales trainer” who shares insights on the habits of successful CEOs, has caused a stir with her now-viral video, which floats the theory that privileged people are worse off than the rest of us. work harder than they do – even mid-flight, when Levitin said he can generally be seen using his time in the air more productively.

“I can’t tell you how many people I see on planes and they’re staring into space,” she said. “But you go to first class and people are studying, working. They’re busy doing something,” Levitin declared.

“You’ll see a big difference between people flying in first class and people flying in coach,” he said.

The expert further added, “So the most important thing I can say about being rich is lifestyle.” “You’re always moving forward, you’re always doing something that’s going to take you to the next level.”

Levitan concluded that becoming a wealthy first-class traveler “requires execution” and “doing the work.”

In the caption of her post, the “Heart and Sail” author clarified her comments, saying: “Of course this isn’t always the case. There are a lot of smart people who are productive to coach. But I think most successful people learn, Prefer to grow and they are intensely curious… Remember, success is 1% idea and 99% execution.

“So the most important thing I can say about being rich is lifestyle,” Levitin said. “You’re always moving forward, you’re always doing something that’s going to take you to the next level.”Instagram/@sharilevitin

However, many viewers were angry at Levitan’s arrogant decision, saying with a rebuke: “Give me a break. People don’t read in coach? How insulting.”

“Probably because there’s no space to open a laptop in economy and no Wi-Fi!” Another announced.

A third critic commented, “I read 7 books in the last 3 months, but my AF is weak and I fly Spirit Airlines.”

Another claimed that people flying first class are not necessarily rich and are working because they are on company time.

“People in first class are typically frequent flyers and traveling for work,” he said.

Levitan concluded that becoming a wealthy first-class traveler “requires execution” and “doing the work.” Zelma – Stock.adobe.com

Others claimed that the 1% rarely flew commercial and did not always work because they usually accumulated most of their wealth through “passive income”.

However, there were also those who agreed with Levitan, including one who rejoiced: “He is very right. I love it.”

A second supporter insisted, “He’s 100% right.” “I can’t even explain how hard I work and how busy I am. I have met the richest celebs and businessmen because of that energy.

Source: www.bing.com