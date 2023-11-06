I’m a mechanic: Here are the 8 cars I’d buy and why they’re worth it

PraetorianPhoto/Getty Images

According to Statista, the US auto market is expected to grow from offering 166 vehicle models in 1997 to 285 in 2023. There are thousands of possible trim levels and engine variations within those umbrella groups.

To help overwhelmed car buyers cut through the clutter and focus on a few standout models, GOBankingRates asked three experienced mechanics about the vehicles they’d buy and why they’re willing to offer a warranty for them. The result is an exclusive shortlist of eight vehicles – four new and four used – that have earned the respect of professionals who know more about cars than anyone.

New: Toyota Camry

If you’re discussing vehicles that justify their asking price, you have to include the best-selling car in America over the last 20 years.

“If you’re in the market for a new car, think about the Toyota Camry,” said Todd Bielaszewski, Certified Master Mechanic and ASE Master Technician, founder of Junk Car Medics. “It’s a solid bet. Over the years of restoring cars, I’ve seen a lot of Camrys. They’re like trusty horses of cars – good on gas, don’t break down much, and they don’t depreciate in value like a rock. Just make sure you get it serviced regularly.”

Used: Ford Fusion

In the pre-owned market, consider a beloved American model that was discontinued in 2020 before being reimagined as a lifted wagon.

“Now, if you’re eyeing a used car, I have two words for you: Ford Fusion,” Bialaszewski said. “The models from around 2012 to 2014 are particularly good. They last longer, go on easier and my customers who have them seem really happy. “They are mostly for small reforms, not any major reforms.”

New: Honda CR-V

If you’re going to spend money on a new vehicle, why not buy one that has earned a rare and coveted 10 out of 10 rating from Car and Driver?

“If you need more space, check out the Honda CR-V. Great for families or if you haul a lot of stuff,” Bialaszewski said. “They’re roomy and practical – a good all-round choice.”

Used: Chevy Malibu

Bialaszewski’s final choice is an American classic lauded by JD Power and RepairPal for its rock-solid reliability.

“Another good used car is the Chevrolet Malibu, especially one made after 2015,” he said. “These are reliable and comfortable inside. But, the thing with any car, whether new or old – you have to take care of it. At my shop, I always work on this point. Keep track of your oil changes, check those brakes, and rotate your tires. Do that, and whatever car you buy should treat you well. Remember, buying a car is a big deal and taking care of it is what makes it worth your time.”

New: Hyundai Santa Cruz

The Ford Ranchero and Chevy El Camino conquered America as the original hybrid – car in the front, pickup truck in the back. These have been discontinued since the late 70s and 80s respectively, but one Korean automaker has taken up the mantle by putting a truck bed on an SUV.

“For new vehicles, look at the Hyundai Santa Cruz,” said Vehicle Freak founder Robert Walden, a mechanic with more than 15 years of experience diagnosing, repairing and building automobiles. “It drives smoothly like a car but has a lockable truck bed for versatility, giving you the best of both work and play. The interior is also really nice. The base engine is a bit slow but overall this SUV cleverly blends pick-up practicality with comfort.

Used: Mazda6

When Mazda discontinued the long-running Capela/626 in 2002, the Japanese automaker had big shoes to fill – and filled them it did.

“If you’re looking at used cars for 2023, put the 2018-2021 Mazda6 on your list,” Walden said. “This is a great mid-size sedan – fun to drive, efficient, stylish and super reliable. You will love driving the car and it will treat you well for years. The Mazda6 hits the sweet spot between enjoyment and dependability.”

New: Kia Sorento

An offering from the Korean automaker is receiving excellent reviews in the crowded mid-size sedan category.

“The new vehicle I would recommend is the Kia Sorento,” said Andy Saari, founder of NextStage Technician and a 30-year industry veteran who rose from automotive technician to the prestigious titles of Ford Senior Master Technician, ASE Certified Master Tech and GM Certified . Technician. “Kia reliability has improved significantly over the years. There’s plenty of room for a family, and you can’t go wrong with the 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.”

Used: Ford F-150

The entry that may be the best car money can buy isn’t a car at all – but, without a close second, it is America’s vehicle of choice.

“The used vehicle I would recommend is the Ford F-150,” Saari said. “It didn’t happen by chance that it became the best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years. They have a variety of reliable powertrain options and the V-6 EcoBoost has plenty of power to pull. If you have any problems, parts are readily available due to the volume produced.

Source: www.gobankingrates.com