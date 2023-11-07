I'm a former Google recruiter. The smartest job candidates always do these 5 things to stand out.

A former recruiter for Google, Nolan Church now runs Continuum, a talent marketplace for executives.

He says the best job applicants are prepared with anecdotes that reflect the lessons they’ve learned.

He says look for ways to establish a friendly relationship with the staff before applying.

This essay is based on a conversation with Nolan Church, a 34-year-old former Google and television recruiter from Salt Lake City, Utah. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Before opening Continuum, a talent marketplace for executives, I worked as a recruiter for Google. I also led the recruiting team at DoorDash, where I saw the company grow from 50 to 800 employees.

After years of recruiting, I tell job seekers that when you apply online, you should never expect to hear back from that company. The reason: Too many people are applying for jobs and not enough people are reviewing resumes.

Instead, candidates should focus on finding ways to stand out – and preparation starts before the job interview. Here are five things that all candidates should do while preparing.

1. Look for a job when you already have one

The best perspective is when one thinks, Today I have a good job, but I’m starting to feel interested in a new industry, When this happens, I suggest reaching out to people in that area, connecting with them, and building relationships with them.

For example, if a software engineer is interested in a new B2B company, he or she should go there and reach out to other engineers. They should make that connection over coffee, see what they’re working on, and even offer to help. This way, when they get the interview, they already have a warm relationship.

You should always be poking your head around, seeing what’s out there and making connections with the people you want to work with. You should always be networking.

2. Don’t be afraid to be adventurous

When I was working as the talent head at Doordarshan, we had someone who was interested in working for us. To convey his interest, he emailed the CEO for 21 consecutive days, each time a different email, in which he discussed why he wanted to work for Doordarshan and why we should interview him.

Although this is potentially risky, I personally thought, we need to talk to this guy, I always recommend not to be too afraid of cold outreach: If you’re really interested in a company, contact the people you want to work with – email the CEO, head of talent, or hiring manager. And tell them why you’re the right person for the job?

3. Don’t just prepare questions; go deeper

Many times people ask me, “What are the 10 best questions I can ask at the end of an interview?” But it’s not about preparing a list of questions; It’s about more specific preparation.

To begin, interviewers should visit the company’s website and read the company’s values, vision, and mission statement. To take it a step further, a lot of founders these days are on podcasts or online in some way. I think it’s amazing when candidates can come up and say, “I was listening to your founder [fill in the blank]”And then give specific examples of what they heard.

4. Be prepared with stories

There are some stories that interviewers should consider when preparing for an interview. One should definitely be around the successful project that they have completed and their role in that project.

The second is career highlights: Candidates should focus on what they have done well. For example, I once interviewed a VP of HR who told me that the highlight of his career was a layoff. She mentioned how hard it was on her – she wasn’t sleeping and was feeling very stressed – and an impressed employee came over and told her, “I know this must be hard for you. Thank you.” It was a great story because it was upside-down and surreal.

Finally, candidates should be prepared to share a lesson they learned – a time when you received tough, constructive feedback that had a deep impact on you. Explain how you processed it and how it ultimately made you a better employee.

By telling stories, interviewees are able to showcase their deep inner fire, their inspiration and what inspires them most. This makes the interview more interactive and more engaging for both parties – I’ve never seen it backfire.

5. Find other ways to stand out

Once when I was interviewing someone for a sales role at DoorDash, the candidate said they had been to 10 different restaurants that didn’t offer DoorDash service and asked, why not?

The candidate then brings those answers to the interview, and also comes prepared with solutions for how to get those restaurants on board. That candidate was standing in front of us; This would have happened if they had done the work before the interview. We hired them within 24 hours.

Although it may feel like you are selling yourself in a highly competitive world, that is what you have to do. At the end of the day, you have to stand out.

