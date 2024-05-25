‘I’m a fitness expert – anyone can do this simple 10 minute exercise to blast belly fat’

This simple routine promises to ‘blast belly fat’

Losing stubborn fat in the belly can be a real challenge, especially after a certain age.

But a new workout routine promises effective results with minimal time commitment.

This beginner-friendly workout requires just 10 minutes every morning and is designed to be accessible even for those who haven’t exercised in years.

Siobhan, a menopause coach on Tiktok, took the social media platform by storm with her fitness tips tailored for women going through menopause.

In the viral video, she shared a standing workout that is low impact but targets the abdominal muscles.

