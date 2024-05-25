‘I’m a fitness expert – anyone can do this simple 10 minute exercise to blast belly fat’

May 25, 2024


This simple routine promises to ‘blast belly fat’ (Image: Getty)

Losing stubborn fat in the belly can be a real challenge, especially after a certain age.

But a new workout routine promises effective results with minimal time commitment.

This beginner-friendly workout requires just 10 minutes every morning and is designed to be accessible even for those who haven’t exercised in years.

Siobhan, a menopause coach on Tiktok, took the social media platform by storm with her fitness tips tailored for women going through menopause.

In the viral video, she shared a standing workout that is low impact but targets the abdominal muscles.

READ MORE: Nigella Lawson’s ‘effortless’ pomegranate ice cream is creamy and sweet

The routine focuses on gentle yet effective exercises that target the abdominal area and improve core strength.

Siobhan demonstrated the easy workout where she alternated tucking her knees into her core while standing.

In the video, she captioned: “Ladies of a certain age
Flatten that belly with this fast routine you can do at home. All you need is 10 minutes every morning.

“This beginner workout is great even if you haven’t exercised in years!”

Her followers were thoroughly impressed by the simplicity of the workout, as they were pleased to find a routine that was easy to do while promising results.

One user said: “This is perfect for my busy mornings and a great way to ease into exercise

Another added: “ I’m impressed ! Keep going :))) honestly I can’t belive how much u have improved ! No matter what ur beautiful just keep going Xx”

Experts also encourage women looking to lose belly fat to consume nutrient-dense foods that support hormonal balance, such as leafy greens, lean proteins, and whole grains for a holistic approach to weight loss.

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Neuroscience News logo for mobile.

UV Light Increases Appetite But Suppresses Weight Gain

May 22, 2024
'Burn fat when not exercising' by adding three movements into your routine

‘Burn fat when not exercising’ by adding three movements into your routine

May 20, 2024

You may have missed

Capital Investment Companies Selects PureFacts’ Fee Billing Product, PureFees, to Scale Their Business as They Are … – FinTech Futures

May 25, 2024

‘I’m a fitness expert – anyone can do this simple 10 minute exercise to blast belly fat’

May 25, 2024
5 Steps To Take Now If You've Spent All Your Pandemic Savings

5 Steps To Take Now If You’ve Spent All Your Pandemic Savings

May 25, 2024
Money blog: How much is pocket money in 2024 and where are kids spending it? New data reveals all | UK News

Money blog: How much is pocket money in 2024 and where are kids spending it? New data reveals all | UK News

May 25, 2024

TD Bank tops profit, says U.S. still key market as anti-money laundering probe drags – SaltWire CB powered by Cape Breton Post

May 25, 2024
Lucid cutting 400 jobs in latest restructuring effort to save money

Lucid cutting 400 jobs in latest restructuring effort to save money

May 25, 2024