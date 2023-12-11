Oleg Alkov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saving money has been a challenge for many people with prices of everyday items rising in recent times due to stubborn inflation figures.

However, despite rising costs and high interest rates, we should not give up on our financial goals. It’s still possible to make saving money a priority.

According to a recent survey of more than 1,000 Americans by GOBankingRates, 22% wanted to save $10,000 or more in the next year. Men were more likely to reach that amount — 28% versus 18% of women who wanted to save $10,000. Millennials and older Gen Zers were more likely to target five figures in savings – about 25% of those aged 25-34 and 26% of those aged 35-44.

The good news about these results is that you can reach this savings goal if you start taking action right away. We talked to family finance expert, author, and regular TV contributor Andrea Woroch about how to save $10,000 or more in the next year.

Cut down your monthly expenses

“Many people view their monthly bills as necessities and see them as set in stone, ignoring the many opportunities for savings,” Woroch said. “Spend time reviewing your monthly expenses, list what you pay for, and then start hacking.”

The best way to save money is to optimize your current spending to ensure that you are not still paying for services you no longer use or that you do not get much value from. You may be surprised to find out how many expenses you forgot about on autopay.

Woroch shared some practical tips on how you can cut your monthly expenses: “Call providers to negotiate, ask about bundling services for savings, compare rates with competitors and see if you find a better one.” Switch if you get a deal, remove any extra add-ons if you don’t.’ Don’t use it, cancel unused subscription, reduce your data plan based on your actual usage (chances are you don’t need unlimited data), etc.

Everything is negotiable, so it’s worth taking some time to see if you can reduce any of your fixed expenses. You never know what kind of discounts are available unless you ask.

Transfer your credit card balance

“If credit card payments are draining your income, take the time to save interest and get out of debt forever,” Woroch said. “Transfer your credit card debt to a 0% balance transfer card, which will waive interest charges on the balance for 12 to 21 months, depending on the card offering, helping you save significantly in interest. This way, you get out of debt faster and can put more of your money toward savings and retirement.’

You can use GOBankingRates to find the right balance transfer credit card. When you lower your interest rate, you’re saving on your monthly payments, and you’ll be able to pay off your credit card debt more quickly.

You can also contact your current credit card company to see if you can get a lower rate based on their history. A study by LendingTree found that 76% of people who requested a credit card rate reduction were granted it. A few phone calls can save you a lot of money.

get a side hustle

“No matter how much you cut back on bills and daily shopping, you’ll only be able to save so much, especially if you have high housing and loan payments,” Woroch said. “Putting extra effort into earning extra cash is the fastest, surefire way to grow your savings and hit $10,000. In addition, there are many options that you can do from home and in your spare time when it is convenient for you, as it is an easy way to improve your finances.

You may want to explore different options to increase your income so that you can put more money into your savings. There are always new opportunities available and there’s probably an idea that might fit your lifestyle.

Here are some examples of side hustles that Waroch recommends to increase your income: “You can find virtual tutoring opportunities that pay $20 to $50 an hour through Tutors.com or through Rover. Make up to $1,000 monthly from pet sitting. Other ideas include renting out items you don’t need or use – you could rent out a spare bedroom through Airbnb, a car when it’s not in use through Turo or Baby Gear Baby. Can be rented through Quip.

As you can see, there are many opportunities to increase your income so you can get serious about reaching your savings goals. By combining reducing your fixed expenses while increasing your income, you’ll find your savings account growing faster than ever.

Limit how much you spend on food

“You want to think about how to reduce eating out and how to reduce food waste because Americans waste about $1,500 worth of groceries every year,” Woroch said. “Meal planning is important to reduce your overall grocery and food spending and limit food waste. Meal planning ensures that you only buy groceries that you will cook and eat instead of impulse buying food that ultimately goes to waste.”

With the popularity of food delivery apps, many people started relying on these services for convenience. It’s important to remember that convenience comes with a price. If you want to save significant money, you’ll have to pay attention to how much you spend on your food and make some sacrifices.

“When you have ingredients for a meal that’s easy to cook at home, you’ll be less tempted to order takeout,” Woroch said. “Food is a huge expense, and finding ways to reduce how much you spend on take-out and eating out can help you save more.”

Use a cash-back app

Woroch suggests, “Download a free cash-back app like Fetch.com to earn points for taking photos of your grocery receipts, which can be used to offset future grocery shopping needs at Target, Amazon, and Good for free gift cards to stores like Walmart.” “Let us build up points and withdraw cash when you need extra help with your budget so you don’t have to sacrifice your savings or take out debt to pay for the purchase.”

There are many cash-back apps and services that you can use to help stretch your budget to make sure you’re always putting money aside.

Find the right savings vehicle for your money

“Where you keep your savings also matters,” Woroch said. “Make sure you open a high-yield online savings account to take advantage of the higher interest rates so your savings can earn money to help you meet your goal faster.”

When you’re trying to save $10,000, you don’t want your money lying around. Right now there are accounts that are paying over 5%, which is much higher than the national average. This is an easy way to put your money to work for you while you’re saving.

