I’m a financial expert: Here are the 4 best money tips people don’t like to hear

Most people will not pay attention to money advice and instead want to somehow get rich fast. Although there is a lot of money advice that most people don’t like to hear, it is important to understand key financial principles to protect, preserve and grow your finances.

Business Insider spoke to Rachel Wooten, CPA and then-finance director of Flint Group, who revealed four tips to help you with your finances.

Avoid Staying Oversized (aka “Lifestyle Creep”)

Business Insider describes “lifestyle creep” as the common pattern of spending more money while earning more. The lifestyle degradation effect typically occurs when a person finishes paying off debt, receives a large raise or salary increase, or gets a new job with a higher income.

“After a salary increase, many people immediately look to upgrade their home or vehicle,” Wooten said. However, studies have shown that cars, houses, etc. become addicts quickly, so the increase in happiness is short-lived.

He suggested that instead of living larger when you start earning more money or have more cash flow, consider increasing your investments and savings. These decisions can reduce your money stress to a great extent.

Although there may be good reasons to spend extra money on something important such as a medical expense or home improvement project, it’s important to plan your finances carefully before doing so.

Add as much money as possible to your health savings account (HSA)

Maximizing your Health Savings Account (HSA) contributions is just as important as maxing out your 401(k) or IRA. It is explained that an HSA is a tax-advantaged savings account that was created in 2003 to help people with high-deductible health plans cover out-of-pocket medical expenses tax-free. HSAs can also be used as an investment tool.

“HSA is the only account that allows you to pay no taxes on contributions, growth or withdrawals,” Wooten said. “Invest your HSA funds and avoid reimbursing yourself for those expensive braces or doctor visits, and you’ll come out ahead in the long run.”

He said if you leave your HSA money in your account until age 65, you can withdraw your HSA funds at any time for non-medical expenses.

Start saving for retirement as soon as possible

It can be difficult to save money for retirement early in your career when you’re earning less money. But, the sooner you start, the bigger financial impact it will have on your retirement later on.

According to Wooten, “It’s hard to convince someone in their 20s to consider the well-being of their elders, but money saved early in your career will do the heavy lifting for them.”

For example, if two people save $100 per month for retirement, each with an annual compounding rate of 5%, the person who started at age 35 would have saved 25 years by age 65. Would have saved half as much as a person starting at Rs. Breaking it down further, that amount would be $162,000 by age 65 for someone starting at age 25, and just $89,000 by age 35. The extra $12,000 over 10 years ($100 per month x 120 months = $12,000) that a 25-year-old has saved compared to a 35-year-old would mean about $73,000 more by retirement age.

The power of compound interest is real, and it can make a huge difference in how quickly, easily, and comfortably you’ll be able to retire.

Set up automatic investing

Managing your portfolio and choosing investments can be a cumbersome task for most individuals, along with taking care of a family, working five days a week, and enjoying your free time. An easy way to handle this is to “set it and forget it” with employer-sponsored retirement plans. A simple payroll selection is all it takes to get started. You can choose a percentage of your paycheck and investments you want to contribute, and it will automatically be invested into a 401(k) or other retirement plan for you.

Wooten expressed that the best strategy is to put your investments into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or total market index funds: “Sure, trading stocks is fun and much more interesting than this boring strategy, but long term. In the U.S., you are more likely to lose money in active trading than to beat market returns.” It’s also possible to set up automatic deposits and investments for individual retirement accounts (IRAs). This method can lead to long-term financial growth with minimal effort or management.

