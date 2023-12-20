I'm a Financial Advisor: There's never been a better time to transition your retirement savings

designer491 / iStock.com

The stock market has been volatile over the past few years, making retirement planning challenging for many people. As you get closer to retirement, you need to start thinking about what types of accounts you want to keep your money in. You also want to make sure you’ve taken appropriate measures for your future tax situation. If you’re currently in the workforce and wondering how to best set up your finances for your golden years, you’ve probably considered various retirement accounts.

Here’s why there’s never been a better time to convert your retirement savings to a Roth IRA account.

Benefits of converting to a Roth IRA account

“This may be an opportune time to think about converting your traditional retirement savings to a Roth IRA,” says Jeff Rose, CFP and founder of Good Financial Cents.

If you’re thinking about making the switch, here’s a rundown of the benefits of converting to a Roth account. These four reasons make it clear there’s never been a better time to transition your retirement savings.

avoid tax on distribution

“When you switch from a regular IRA to a Roth IRA, one benefit is that you won’t have to pay income taxes on distributions,” Rose said. This means that any amount you withdraw from your Roth IRA after retirement will be tax-free. This benefit may become increasingly attractive if tax rates increase due to future economic conditions.

If you calculate for your retirement and determine that your tax bill is likely to be high with multiple income streams, you may want to consider this strategic tax move.

Growth without required minimum distributions (RMDs)

“Roth IRAs have an edge, because they allow your savings to flourish without mandating minimum distributions every year after a certain age,” Rose shared. “If you have other sources of income and want to leave more to your heirs, this feature can be really attractive.”

It is important that you consider your future distribution, because as you exit the workforce your income and expenses will change and possibly your entire routine.

Boosting After-Tax Retirement Income

“Converting some assets from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA can increase your after-tax retirement income,” Rose said. “Although you will pay upfront taxes on the amount converted, the money will then grow tax-free and can be withdrawn tax-free in retirement, which can be a big plus.”

An important benefit of converting your retirement accounts will be the future tax implications. Your goal should be to optimize your situation for retirement so that you can live comfortably after putting in your time in the workforce.

Benefits for heirs

“If leaving an inheritance is on your mind, a Roth IRA may be a good move,” Rose said. “Your heirs can take income tax-free distributions for up to 10 years, which can be financially beneficial for them. Particularly for high net worth individuals, this conversion can also help reduce the size of the taxable estate, which can be a boon for your heirs.

If you are concerned about your inheritance, you may benefit from a Roth conversion. Although you may want to consult an estate planner, it helps to establish your heirs so that they can receive financial support.

What to Consider When Converting to Roth

Although now may be the ideal time to transition your retirement savings, there are a few things you need to remember before you make the switch.

never a bad time

“Keep in mind that if a Roth conversion makes sense for your long-term financial planning, there’s never a bad time to do it,” commented John Ford, CFP and co-founder of Crown Advisors. “You don’t need to convert your entire IRA or 401(k) at once. The option to do this in smaller installments over a period of years can reduce the burden of tax liability, regardless of how the markets are performing or the condition of the US and global economies.

Like any other big financial decision, it’s important to remember not to rush into anything. It always helps you to do your due diligence and get multiple opinions from professionals so that you can prepare yourself for the future.

You may not see benefits until later

Ford provided additional information on when one can see the benefits of a Roth conversion payment. “Assuming that a Roth conversion makes sense to you, the idea is to pay less taxes on those funds now, allowing the funds to grow tax-free and take tax-free income during retirement – assuming that You follow the IRS’s rules – maybe pay later in the retirement years, recognizing that income tax rates will eventually go up.”

Although predicting future market conditions is challenging, you have to make the best possible decisions today with the information available.

closing thoughts

Ford concludes, “The key is smart and purposeful planning to make sure you’re confirming the validity of the Roth conversion option for your specific situation.” “From there, work with your tax professional and qualified financial planner to create a game plan that best suits you.”

If you feel you are ready to transition your retirement savings, it is essential that you work with the appropriate financial professionals to ensure a smooth process.

