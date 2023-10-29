I'm a Financial Advisor: Avoid Leaving These 12 Assets to Your Heirs

Insta_Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

You want to leave your loved ones with assets that will enrich their lives. However, not all properties are created equal.

Despite your good intentions, some of the assets you plan to pass on to your heirs may prove to be more of a headache. Even if they are difficult to manage or potentially expensive, you won’t be doing them any favors.

GOBankingRates spoke to financial advisors to find out which assets you may not want to transfer. Here’s what he had to say.

tax-deferred accounts

You’ve worked hard to save for retirement, so it makes sense that you want to leave balances in your accounts to your heirs.

“Tax brackets are key to building this active inheritance strategy,” said Chad W. Holmes, CFP, CPWA, financial planner and founder of Formula Wealth in Montgomery, Alabama. If you’re in a lower tax bracket than your children, he said, it may make sense to stagger IRA withdrawals over a period of a few years.

“By spreading this taxable income over several years, they never have to pay increased tax rates,” he said. “When they pay taxes on tax-deferred assets, they are able to put that money into an after-tax account where it can be reinvested.”

Ultimately, he said this is the best way to ensure they get as much of your hard-earned money as possible.

“Now children in higher tax brackets will get an estate that gets a step up in basis at death, essentially inheriting the money without any built-in benefits or taxes,” he said.

health savings account

An HSA can be a good or bad investment, depending on who inherits your relationship. If you leave it to a spouse, they will be able to continue using the money for medical expenses without any taxes or penalties, said Pam Horack, CFP at Pathfinder Planning LLC in Lake Wylie, South Carolina.

“However, if you leave the HSA to your child, estate or other organization, it may be considered income in the year it is received,” she said. “They are not allowed to use the tax benefits for their health care, and the income may inadvertently put your heirs in a higher tax bracket.”

Real estate properties with high maintenance costs

In theory, leaving real estate to your heirs may sound like a good legacy, but it depends on the estate.

“Assets that require extensive maintenance, such as large estates or vacation homes, can burden heirs with ongoing expenses,” said Alex Doyle, CFP, wealth manager at Woodson Wealth Management in Rochester, New York. “Consider selling such properties or converting them into rental properties to generate income, or even consider donating them to a charitable organization.”

illiquid investments

“Investments in businesses, private equity or some types of real estate may not be liquid, making it difficult for heirs to quickly access their value,” Doyle said. “If possible, consider diversifying investment portfolios or gradually transitioning to more liquid alternatives before moving on to these assets.”

This will make it easier for your heirs to manage, as you don’t want the investments to bring stress to their lives.

complex financial instruments

You may be a financial expert, but your heirs may not have the same level of understanding, making some investments difficult to understand.

“Effectively managing assets such as complex derivatives or structured products may require specialized knowledge,” Doyle said. “Simplify the investment portfolio by selling these assets or converting them into more simple investments that heirs can easily manage.”

collectibles with limited demand

They may be special to you, but there’s a good chance that your heirs won’t actually want to take possession of your treasures.

“Collections of art, antiques or other collectibles can be difficult to sell and may lose value over time,” Doyle said. “To avoid burdening heirs with the task of selling these assets, consider selling or donating them during your lifetime or setting up a plan for their gradual sale.”

Businesses without succession planning

Doyle said if you’re carrying on a family business, be sure to have a clear succession plan.

“Heirs may lack the necessary skills or interest to run the business,” he said. “Train potential successors or consider selling the business and distributing the proceeds among the successors.”

highly leveraged assets

You want to pass on assets that make life easier for your heirs, not more complicated.

“Assets tied up with significant debt can put heirs in a precarious financial position,” Doyle said. Consider paying off debts or using other assets to pay off liabilities before they go forward.

Intellectual property with limited commercial potential

On the surface, this may seem like a potential gold mine, but your intellectual property may not be the best asset to pursue.

“Intellectual property such as patents or trademarks may not generate expected revenues or may require ongoing legal maintenance,” Doyle said. “If potential profits are limited, it may be wise to license or sell the IP before pursuing it further.”

Timeshare and fractional ownership

You love your timeshare, but Doyle said these properties often come with maintenance fees and scheduling conflicts.

“The heirs may not find them as attractive as the original owner did,” he said. “Consider selling or transferring ownership to someone who will appreciate and use them.”

Cryptocurrencies and digital assets

Not everyone has a solid understanding of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, so Doyle advised them to think twice about leaving heirs.

“Managing and protecting digital assets can be challenging if heirs are not well-versed in blockchain technology,” he said. “Provide clear instructions on how to access and manage these assets or consider converting them to more traditional [investments],

Uninsured or underinsured properties

You may have a potential gold mine, but if it is not properly insured, it could become a huge liability to your heirs.

“If an estate has significant value but lacks proper insurance coverage, heirs may suffer financial losses in case of unexpected events,” Doyle said. “Ensure adequate insurance coverage or consider selling the property.”

