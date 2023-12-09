Laura Avenius Eliasson is a busy mother of three who’s always trying to stay on budget.

To feed her growing tribe — all of her children are under 8 — without going broke, the crafty mom cooks mostly from scratch.

And when she grabs her shopping cart and hits the aisles, she’s constantly on the lookout for discounts.

“Costco is one of my favorite grocery stores to get great deals on food made with simple ingredients,” she said in a first-person diary published by Insider.

That said, she tries to get in and out of big box stores for about $100 a month — a feat that certainly requires the utmost attention, given the retailer’s sheer volume of attractive deals.

Here, in her own words, are the ten items you’ll always find in her cart — and why she’s constantly buying them.

One frugal shopper explains how she manages to get in and out of the popular big box retailer for about $100 a month. Getty Images Shopping expert shares her Costco secrets in first-person account. getty images

Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries

“I love a 3-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Organic frozen blueberries.”

“They’re great to eat as a snack or use in blueberry pancakes, muffins and smoothies.”

“I like that frozen products are nutritious but often cheaper than fresh versions – they last longer.”

Avenius Eliasson pays $7.90 for a bag at her local Costco.

Kirkland Signature Quinoa

“I often grab a bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa because it’s packed with nutrients and high in fiber.”

“My kids started enjoying quinoa because of its similarity to rice and other grains.”

A 5-pound bag cost her $9.50 — about half what she paid at her local grocery store.

Honest Kids Organic Juice Boxes

“I rarely give my kids juice, but they love to have some of the Honest Kids brand juice in their lunch boxes.”

“I find that these juice boxes have less sugar and are about $5 cheaper than many competitors. “I always stock up when they go on sale during back to school season.”

A pack of 40 juice boxes cost $12.80 on her last visit to the retailer.

The crafty mom is constantly on the lookout for discounts as she grabs her shopping cart and hits the aisles. getty images

Tortillaland Flour Tortilla

“My family loves taco nights, but I’m not always a big fan of the ingredients and additives in flour tortillas.”

“I was delighted to discover Tortillaland tortillas, which list simple ingredients like flour, water, canola oil, salt and sugar.”

For $8.50 at her local Costco, she was able to get a 50-count package.

avocados

“I’m a big fan of the quality of Costco’s large avocados, which are sold in bags of six.”

“My family loves to eat them in guacamole, and my kids enjoy them in avocado sushi rolls as a healthy snack after school.”

She recently paid $6.40 for a bag.

Kirkland Signature Rolled Oats

“I think Kirkland Signature Oats is a great whole grain to add to your weekly breakfasts and snacks.”

“My family eats oats for breakfast, in muffins and pancakes, or mixed into what my kids call “Power Balls” (I call them protein balls).”

“Oats are cheap, delicious, and very filling.”

His 10-pound bag cost $8.

This store is known for good prices on healthy foods like oatmeal and avocados. getty images

Sun-Maid Organic Raisins

“My kids really enjoy raisins, and I love the price of the Organic Sun-Made pack from Costco.”

“We add raisins to oatmeal, customized trail mix, cereal and cookies. “My child also likes to eat them alone.”

“Raisins contain nutrients like antioxidants, fiber and iron, which are important for children’s health.”

For $8.40, she gets two 2-pound bags.

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix

“Kirkland Signature Trail Mix is ​​one of my family’s favorite recipes, because it contains peanuts and M&Ms.”

“Although single-serving packs of trail mix can be cheap, I find it more cost-effective to get a larger bag and make my own individual packs at home.”

At her local store, a 4-lb. The bag is currently $12.50.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

“I try to cook with as little sugar as possible, so I often rely on sweeteners like maple syrup.”

“Kirkland Signature Syrup tastes great and is also organic.”

“I like that it’s not made with corn syrup, and it’s great to give to my kids to use on waffles and pancakes.”

A 1-litre jug cost him $13.

Kirkland Signature Chicken-Breast Pieces

“Kirkland Signature chicken-breast pieces remind me of Chick-fil-A’s nuggets but are a fraction of the cost.”

“According to its packaging, the chicken does not contain any added hormones or steroids. And, for the breaded chicken, the ingredient list is much shorter than other brands I’ve seen.

“I serve chicken with cut-up fruits and vegetables as lunch for my kids.”

For 4-pound. bag, he paid $14.

Source: nypost.com