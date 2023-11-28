I’m a Career Expert: Here’s Why You Should Put AI on Your Resume

DaniloAndes/Getty Images

Artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is playing an increasingly prominent role in our lives and careers. It can help us get more done in less time, freeing up our mental bandwidth for more strategic or personal activities.

AI is not only an incredible asset, it is also a skill. Being able to harness the power of this technology in the workplace can keep you miles ahead of those who are behind.

We spoke to seven career experts to learn why you should list AI on your resume and how to do so. Our experts also provide commentary on how AI can help advance your career.

Why should you apply AI to your resume?

Here are four great reasons to put AI on your resume:

You will be more competitive in the job market

Juliet Dreamhunter, AI and Productivity Consultant at Juliet, said, “By demonstrating your proficiency in AI, you can position yourself as a highly sought-after candidate in this evolving job market and potentially in high demand due to high demand and limited supply. Can get salary for such skills.

You will show that you are ahead of everyone else

Andrea Miller, CEO of Leadwell Company, said, “Having AI skills on your resume shows your ability to get involved in a company’s AI initiatives and is currently seen as an advantage, as things will evolve , This will soon become an expectation.” “By adopting early, you can help establish yourself as an expert and future-proof your career as AI becomes a business norm.”

You will prove that you are interested in professional development

“It demonstrates visionary thinking, the ability to adopt new technologies and a commitment to continuous learning – qualities that are highly valued in the modern workforce,” said Vikrant Shaurya, CEO and Founder of Authors on Mission.

You will offer something special to the organization

Casey Jones, Founder and Head of Marketing and Finance at CJ&CO, said, “We have found that team members with AI skills bring unique value to our projects, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions and stay ahead of market trends. “

How to Add AI to Your Resume

Adding AI to your resume should be a strategic process. Here are the steps to take:

Take inventory of your experience

Ayanna E. Jackson, founder of AEJ Consulting, offers this advice: “In addition to ChatGPIT, there are a variety of AI-based tools for video, photography, graphics, and communication, as well as AI embedded in the everyday tools we use. Is.” Like chatbots, word processing and presentation software, and much more. Think about the ways you are already using AI unconsciously and determine how you can add that knowledge to your resume.

List specific skills

“Instead of just stating ‘AI skills,’ consider highlighting areas of expertise like machine learning, predictive analytics, or AI-powered customer segmentation,” Jones advised.

You should also adapt your list of skills to each job you want. This way, your potential next employer won’t have to make assumptions about your abilities.

Looking to the future, Chris Dadden, CTO of Criteria Corp., said, “As hundreds of powerful and easy-to-use AI models are introduced daily, the most in-demand skill will be the ability to effectively manage and integrate these tools . ,

show off your knowledge

Your resume should be the highlight reel of your career, showcasing your talents. However, it shouldn’t just be a long list of skills you’ve acquired over the years.

Jones suggested that you should also demonstrate how you’ve used those skills to benefit each company. For example, you might say that using AI to help create written marketing materials reduced time on task by 70%.

Important Notes: Adding AI to your resume could help you get your next job. However, common resume mistakes, like deviating from traditional formatting, may cause your document to be rejected before it even reaches the hiring manager’s desk due to AI-powered screening filters.

How AI can help you get a better job

AI can help you get a raise or promotion or a new job in a few ways:

You have very few skills compared to other people

“Jobs in the AI ​​field are often well compensated, as the demand for these skills exceeds the existing supply,” Shaurya said. Acquiring important but rare skills and leveraging them makes you shine in the candidate pool.

You provide immense value to a company

Ida Petterson, career consultant and resume expert at Resume Genius, said, “If you can prove that you’re able to leverage technology to solve complex problems, improve processes, and become data-driven, many employers will Willing to pay you more.” Decision. While AI has the potential to increase efficiency and accuracy, it has also proven helpful in reducing business costs. If you can use it effectively, it will make you a highly attractive employee. [or job candidate],

More opportunities come your way

“AI skills are not limited to any one industry or role,” Jones said. From healthcare to finance, marketing to manufacturing, the reach of AI is very wide. This means that AI skills can open up many career paths, increasing your marketability and higher earning potential.

closing thoughts

AI skills can enhance the impact of your resume in the eyes of a hiring manager or HR professional. But have you considered using an AI tool to write your resume or cover letter?

As long as you review each document for accuracy and add some of your personality, taking advantage of technology can quickly and easily create a job-winning application.

