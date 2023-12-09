I’m a Business Professor: An Essential Personal Finance Lesson Every Person Should Master

cophotoism/Getty Images

Latest iPhone. A new pair of designer shoes. An extra coffee run. According to John Lopez, senior professor of practice at the University of Houston’s CT Bauer College of Business and CFP, all this spending can add up — a big one is understanding your emotional response to money and marketing and its relationship to lifestyle. Essential personal finance lessons.

Lopez told GOBankingRates that the financial advice available is “very good.” He said that as far as people deciding whether or not they should follow the personal finance advice they read about, they should “consider the source of the article” and the advice from those people. Those who do not have conflict of interest should take the decision.

Emotional costs and lifestyle beliefs can be dangerous

What’s devastating, Lopez said, is the emotional cost. He explained that people are constantly under the impression that “if I don’t have an Apple computer, I’m a loser.” If I’m not shopping at Starbucks, I’m a loser. If I’m not driving this particular car, I’m a loser.” And those beliefs can have serious consequences.

“So they get into debt, they don’t have savings, they’re living paycheck to paycheck, they have cars they can’t afford,” Lopez said.

He said that marketers try to connect people emotionally with products. As far as avoiding marketing goes? “I don’t think you can do that,” he said, “Whether you’re scrolling something online or watching a TV show or walking around,” marketing is constant and it’s important to be aware of it.

But Lopez suggested that people can make better decisions by recognizing their emotional reactions when spending.

He advised people to understand their cash flow and ask themselves why they want to buy items. “It’s important to be aware of the reason you’re spending,” he said.

Lopez explained that when unexpected circumstances arise, without “some type of emergency savings,” people can “start a cycle of going into debt.” He said students should keep $1,500 in their accounts for emergencies and working professionals should save three to six months of living expenses. He emphasized that: “If people have emergency savings, it will be life-changing.”

