I'm a boomer who moved to Texas and was able to retire early. Almost everything is cheap here, but insects and snakes are wild.

Janine Jordan, 61, and her husband moved to Azle, Texas, 30 minutes from Fort Worth, in August.

Their housing costs were so low compared to California that Jordan was able to retire early.

Jordan said most things are cheap in Texas, especially gas and groceries, but not property taxes.

As noted, this essay is based on a conversation with 61-year-old Janine Jordan about her decision to relocate from the Los Angeles area to Azle, Texas, in August. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

My husband and I knew we were moving somewhere outside of California to retire, but we didn’t know where.

My daughter is a teacher in the city of Irvine, which is an affluent area of ​​California, and her husband works for the county. They could never buy a house in California – they couldn’t even save for a down payment because the rent is so ridiculous.

His plan was to move to Texas, and we decided to go along and fell in love with the place.

She comes in June when school is out, but the last time we came we got a house, which was in the spring.

We sold our house in Corona for $850,000 in four days, and we bought our house in Azle for $587,000 with a $10,000 incentive.

We banked on our house, so we have very little mortgage – we could pay cash.

We are at retirement age, so I was able to retire and no longer have to work. I couldn’t do that in California for at least the next few years, so this was a win-win for me.

We left California because the traffic was too much, but Texas has its downsides too

We hated the traffic, smog and crime. We were in an area of ​​the Inland Empire that had a lot of wildfires going on. We were expelled once or twice.

The fear of fire and traffic congestion – it was too much.

There is traffic in Texas, but not where we live, so if we don’t have to drive in it, it’s not a big deal.

We were living in an 1,800-square-foot house in California and we really wanted more land. It’s 2,262 square feet, so the house isn’t very big, but it is on an acre. this is so beautiful.

We wanted a nice big pool, so retiring and getting out of the center of everything was always in our little future dreams.

In Azle, there are lots of trees and deer and everything around. But if you get out of our subdivision and go down the street you’re in civilization with restaurants and stuff. So it’s a perfect world.

Jordan’s new home in Azle, Texas. jayne jordan

There are a lot of bugs. The first thing we did when we got here was get an extermination service that comes on a regular basis to spray on the insects.

And then one of the biggest things – that’s driving us crazy – is that there are these little stickers in the grass and they’re really hard to get rid of. So when the grandchildren were here, they had these stickers on their clothes, and if you step on them, they really hurt. So we’re trying to get rid of all these stickers.

We have not had any encounter with snakes. The builders are saying they did not see any snakes when they were building the house, however, the guy across the street from us killed two copperheads in his backyard a few weeks ago.

Everything (except property taxes) is cheap in Texas

Gas here is $2.53. In California, we were paying $5.89 to $6 per gallon. So this is the difference in gas. Groceries are also cheap here.

There is no state income tax in Texas, so my husband already makes $1,000 a month without paying state taxes.

However, property taxes are higher in Texas than California, so a portion of that goes away, but not much. It’s not a ton more than what we were paying in California, just a little bit.

A road surrounded by trees in Texas. jayne jordan

We live in a nice neighborhood, we’ve met a lot of our neighbors, and everyone we’ve met in Texas has been very nice and friendly, unlike the snooty people in California. You get used to it, but people in Texas are overall very nice.

We miss some things about the weather. The weather in California was quite nice most of the time. When we first arrived in Texas, it was really hot, so we really felt the heat.

But I don’t regret anything. Nothing.

It was very good. We haven’t had a bad thought about it since we moved here.

