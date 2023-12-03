I'm a 40-year-old former teacher retraining to get into AI. It may be crazy but I wish more people my age did this.

Evrim Kambur, 40, is retraining and learning coding in hopes of becoming an innovator in AI.

The former university lecturer has been studying full-time through free online courses since February.

She says it’s difficult to move up mid-career, but she wishes more people her age would study AI.

This essay is based on a written conversation with Avrim Kambur, a 40-year-old former university teacher who is learning coding to work in AI. Business Insider has verified her nomination, income and former employment. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve had many different jobs over the years. I’ve been an auditor at Deloitte, a business development manager at Riot Games, and most recently a lecturer at three different universities in Shanghai, China.

After living in China for 10 years, I’ve noticed that websites here have become almost obsolete, people have WeChat apps. I realized that things were changing rapidly. I knew that to stay ahead, or at least get ahead, I needed to master AI.

In 2020, I decided to start learning coding. I thought, “If I don’t do this now, when will I do it?” But I became serious about it only last year. I have been studying full-time since February. I’m retraining to go into the AI ​​industry.

To do this, I made a conscious choice to say no to other things. Saying no meant I had to stop teaching classes on finance, economics and digital marketing.

To pay the bills, I get passive income from pre-recorded online classes for the e-learning platform Udemy, which I’ve been doing since 2017. This brings me between $900 to $3,000 per month. it varies.

Kambur’s home studio where he recorded Avrim Kambur’s online classes

retraining has been quite difficult

Retraining is no easy task. You have to make sure that you study and maintain knowledge.

It’s like compressing a four-year MIT degree into one intense year of study. In addition to learning to code through online classes on edX and Free Code Camp, I am studying programming, computer science, physics, and mathematics.

Those two platforms have courses from Harvard University and MIT and have helped me a lot. They are both completely free to use and that means I get to learn at my own pace. Ideally, within a year I’ll be ready to start applying for full stack AI developer roles.

I’m 40 and I’m not sure what effect this will have on the job market. We’ll see where it takes me, it’s too early to say, but that’s where I want to go.

Obviously I would like to work for a company like OpenAI, who wouldn’t want to?

Kambur is earning passive income through Udemy to support her retraining Avrim Kambur

There’s also an emotional reason for wanting to get into AI. Growing up, my grandmother developed dementia. I asked myself why we still don’t have a solution or treatment for this.

Rather than just using ChatGPT, I’d really like to delve deeper into large-language models, how they work and interact with neuroscience principles, so that I can find a way to contribute. For the neuroscience research field behind dementia.

It might be considered crazy to do this mid-career because all my friends are getting married or have good careers. But I want to do it now and I’m glad I stuck to it.

I wish there were more people at my age learning coding and programming.

