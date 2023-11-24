‘I’m a 38-year-old train driver and earn £90,000 – I want to become a landlord next’

Richard Brown says he would ‘be proud’ to buy the rental and price it under market rate – Christopher Pledger

When Michael Gove spent the summer talking about how so-called “good landlords” were essential to bouncing the rental market back, he was probably talking about Richard Brown.

Despite the extremely high interest rates on new mortgages, Mr Brown, 38, is desperate to become a rent-to-buy landlord.

He currently works as a train driver and earns £90,000 a year including overtime. This was his third career change since leaving university, having previously tried his hand as a teacher and personal trainer respectively.

“I was a little lost in my 30s, making minimum wage at a gym and living at my parents’ house,” he said.

Since starting out as a train driver, Mr Brown has been a diligent saver: he has £25,000 in cash, £50,000 in Isas and £200,000 in pension savings, to offset his time volunteering as a PT. Contribution has been used. The only debt he has left is his student loan – just £5,000.

Now living in his own home, for which he paid a 25 per cent deposit and availed of 50 per cent equity, Mr Brown is happy with the way his life has turned out. But with a total of £75,000 in savings, he wants to know how to get to the next stage of his life.

“Do I pay off the student loans, or do I buy another place? My dilemma is that I have a lot of money and I want the best possible return on my investment,” he said.

Although the property market is not looking very attractive for investors right now, Mr Brown has his own reasons why he wants to become a landlord.

“I’m horrified by the situation that some of these rental spaces have been left in,” he said. “Having lived in pretty terrible conditions while renting, I want to be proud of buying a rental and keep it priced under market rate.”

Mr Brown has invested in funds before, but the truth is he finds it boring. “I’ve invested in funds before at an average of about 7.5 percent, but that doesn’t really excite me, even if it’s a good return,” he admits.

The attraction of the property market is that it will be a project, but also that it can provide for the family he hopes to start with his partner, a doctor 10 years his junior.

“Until recently I was never in a position financially to support a family,” Mr Brown said. “I had long-term partners when I was on minimum wage but I couldn’t even rent a place. I would have liked to have a smaller family, but I could barely pay for myself.”

In the long term, Mr Brown hopes he will be able to work part-time by the age of 55, and rely on passive income from rental properties to support the family and do some travelling. But is the rent-to-buy market really the best option?

Howard Levy, director of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, says:

Most people, especially high income earners like Mr Brown, buy their rental properties through a limited company.

But first, he should discuss it with an accountant, who might suggest arranging a buyout to include Mr. Brown’s partner in the ownership, with the future in mind.

For example, this might mean using different share classes. The decision whether to buy in Mr Brown’s own name or through a limited company often depends on taxation as well as offsetting the costs against rent. If arranged correctly the means of withdrawing money from a company can be very tax-efficient.

This would be useful if Mr Brown were to travel, as there could be potential income from buy-to-let – thus using up his annual income tax allowance abroad.

It is a good idea to spread assets among different investments so that it does not depend on any particular asset class.

It’s a good idea to start a rental purchase portfolio in an area you’re familiar with. When shopping it’s helpful to know which places to look for, as well as which places to avoid.

Purchasing homes for multiple occupants (HMOs) usually takes more time to manage, and the health and safety requirements are more stringent – ​​but the returns can be higher. Mr. Brown should also keep in mind that he will have to deal with multiple tenants at any one time, rather than a single-family unit.

If Mr Brown has his heart set on a flat, it might even be an HMO. Larger flats with three or more bedrooms can be let to different tenants. Deposits for purchase are usually 25 per cent or more, so Mr Brown needs to be realistic about his budget given the deposits available, and cover the higher stamp duty, as well as licensing, registration and other purchase costs. Be sure to leave something to do.

Interest rates for HMOs tend to be slightly higher than single assured shorthold tenancy properties let to a family unit. However, they generally command higher rents which means the maximum loan amount that lenders can offer is marginally higher.

Although I’m sure this won’t be an issue, many lenders also have higher rates for larger HMOs, so, as a starter buy-to-let purchase, it may be worth having a six-bedroom maximum initially.

Mr Brown mentioned overpayments on his main residential mortgage. This is a good option for up to 10 percent of the loan amount per year (the typical amount you can repay without incurring redemption fees).

Many customers start out with a single buy-to-let and then wish they had purchased under a limited company name. This becomes more relevant for succession planning later on when you can add children as shareholders, with a view to them taking over a thriving buy-to-let business in the years to come.

Daniel Huff, financial planner at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, says:

Investing isn’t meant to be exciting – if it is, you’re probably doing something wrong. Still, it is the main way for individuals to build their wealth for the future.

Remember, your pension is invested in stocks, bonds and potentially other assets, and there are few things that lack more excitement than pensions – but they are the main tools people use for retirement. .

They also offer immediate tax relief if you’re making individual contributions, which adds up over time and can make a significant difference to your final contribution.

Mr Brown’s £200,000 pension at the age of 38 is a good baseline to look at going forward. Depending on the risk level he chooses, it could be worth around £400,000 by the time he is 50 and £800,000 by the time he is 62, assuming this happens approximately every 12 years without any additional contributions. Gets doubled. It could be even more if Mr Brown decides to continue contributing.

Depending on how much he plans to spend on travel with his partner, he may want to give some thought to whether he wants to add to his £25,000 security fund or potentially cut into it. Wants to do.

If Mr Brown’s ISAs are in accessible cash accounts, they should certainly not need to be linked. He may also want to consider switching to shares and share Isa, which have historically outperformed cash over the long term.

If Mr. Brown feels he is owed student debt, he should pay it off. The total amount is lower and the rates are likely to be better than other types of loans, such as overdrafts, credit cards and recently agreed mortgages.

He may consider paying off any of these types of loans before getting rid of his student loans.

While £5,000 is unlikely to get much off her mortgage, paying off even a small percentage of the mortgage early can save a substantial amount of interest over time. If he is not interested in investing, reducing liabilities is a good alternative use of extra money.

Ultimately, it depends on his lifestyle and how much of his time he wants to devote to managing the investments he’s made – does he really want to be a landlord as a hobby, with all the stress it entails?

Mr Brown will also need to take into account renovation costs, lower capital gains allowances and the fact that he wants to rent the properties at below-market rents in their yield and weigh the opportunity cost against stock market returns.

If Mr. Brown’s planned retirement is set in 15 to 20 years, and he stops working at age 53, he really doesn’t have many options but to invest. The property will put all its eggs in one basket – or a few similar eggs; Whereas, investing allows you to change and diversify more easily.

Pensions and investments are the only way they will be able to make their plans for retirement work, with pension contributions being by far the most tax-efficient option.

