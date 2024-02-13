I'm 65 and have $1.4 million in an IRA. How do I make sure this money lasts for the rest of my life? , SmartAsset

With $1.4 million in your IRA at age 65, you have a strong nest egg that can potentially fund a secure retirement for 25 years or more. However, making sure the money lasts will require prudent planning. You need to assess your income needs, balance investment risk and returns, secure supplemental insured income streams, take into account required minimum distributions (RMDs) and their tax implications, and adjust withdrawal rates thoughtfully for stability. Will happen. But you don’t have to go it alone. A financial advisor can help you plan for retirement and manage your nest egg.

Retirement Funding Primer

One way to increase the likelihood that your savings will last into an extended retirement is to use a safe withdrawal rate. The 4% rule, for example, suggests limiting annual withdrawals in the first year of retirement to about 4% of total savings and then adjusting withdrawals in subsequent years for inflation.

For example, if you retire this year with $1.4 million in an IRA, you’ll withdraw 4%, or $56,000. Your withdrawal next year will include inflation – say 2.5% – meaning you’ll withdraw $57,400. Conservative analyzes indicate that using this rule will allow your savings to last 30 years or more and have income growth that adjusts to inflation.

Although the 4% rule is a commonly referenced rule of thumb, critics argue that it is overly simplistic and does not account for increasing income requirements. Your specific situation may require a different plan. The key is to thoughtfully balance withdrawal rates, investment returns, taxes, inflation, and your life expectancy. It is also important to make proper investments to achieve solid returns while managing risks. A financial advisor can help you balance these different variables and estimate how much you can withdraw from your savings.

know your status

Fully assessing your life financial landscape as well as retirement lifestyle goals can help ensure that your $1.4 million IRA adequately supports your needs over the long term. To begin this assessment, ask yourself:

What are my basic and discretionary spending estimates?

How big an outlay might I need to make?

What other sources of income do I have?

How risk-averse am I?

Do I have an estate plan?

How will RMDs and taxes affect me?

Your answers to these questions can help inform how you think about withdrawal rates, investments, insurance, and contingency reserves.

Anticipating Retirement Needs

After making a conservative estimate of these other streams of income, you can plan to use them to cover as much of your living expenses as possible. You can then use IRA withdrawals to cover any remaining costs. You may also want to create buffers to account for market volatility and the rising cost of goods and services in the future. Finally, you’ll want to regularly review your expenses and income needs and adjust your plan accordingly.

risk management

It is important to address longevity risk as well as balancing investment risk during a long retirement. You can smooth out market volatility by achieving broad diversification and holding fixed income assets such as bonds, cash and annuities in addition to equities.

You can potentially reduce longevity risk by maintaining flexibility in your spending and withdrawal plans. The goal of being able to minimize withdrawals during extended market declines. To address other uncertainties, review your insurance needs for health, property, liability and long-term care coverage. Depending on your health, it may be especially important to identify Medicare gaps and secure supplemental policies.

As you can see, there is a lot to consider when planning for retirement but a financial advisor can help you with the process.

Accounting for RMDs

RMDs also play an important role in retirement planning. These mandatory withdrawals are set by the IRS starting at age 73. On a $1.4 million IRA, RMDs will likely start at around $53,000 annually. Failure to take your RMDs may result in a 25% tax penalty on the amount you withdraw, so don’t neglect this obligation.

RMDs can push you into a higher income tax bracket and significantly increase your liability to the IRS. RMDs are taxed as ordinary income, so make sure your tax planning addresses their impact. For example, a $56,000 RMD could lead to a $4,736 federal tax bill in 2024 after taking the standard deduction.

Strategically using Roth conversions can reduce the size of your RMDs, or eliminate them altogether, giving you more tax flexibility in retirement. However, you will have to pay tax on the money you convert, which will increase your tax liability in the year the conversion is completed. A financial advisor can help you execute a Roth conversion and even manage your IRA for you.

ground level

With $1.4 million in your IRA at age 65, sustainable lifetime withdrawals are possible if you plan well, control risk, and stick to prudent withdrawal rates. Plan to pay your expected costs with other income sources before tapping IRA funds. Model the impact of portfolio volatility, required distributions over time, and taxes, adjusting asset allocation, and reducing expenses when markets decline. Don’t forget to account for health costs and insurance needs, too.

Retirement Planning Tips

