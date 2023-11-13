‘I’m 57, have £46,000 in premium bonds and want to retire soon – should I cash out?’

Mark Wilson hopes to retire to Bath in the next few years – Jay Williams

Over the long term, research shows that equities will outperform any returns on cash.

However, with cash now offering rates in excess of 5%, many savers are reevaluating their portfolios.

Mark Wilson, 57, has saved for years to help make ends meet and supplement his income in retirement.

He has £46,000 in premium bonds, as well as around £17,000 in four fixed rate savings accounts and £9,400 in a stocks and shares Isa.

“The ISA has investments in CT UK Equity Income and Fidelity Special Situations,” he said. “I don’t know if these funds are the best place for my money right now. There’s a lot of UK exposure there. Should I increase my investments in cash?”

Financial advisors generally recommend not investing money unless you are willing to leave it for five years or more.

Mr Wilson expects that during this time he will need to pay for home renovations to his current home or his next flat.

She is currently in the process of selling her flat in Chippenham so that she can move to Bath, where she hopes to retire in the next few years.

“I would like to know if it is possible to retire early and where I should invest my savings,” he said.

Mr Wilson has an index-linked pension paying £860 a month and an NHS pension paying £80. He currently earns £21,000, which covers his monthly expenses.

Jason Hollands, managing director of stockbroker BestInvest

Mr Wilson hopes to use a portion of his savings for home improvements over the next few years.

Therefore, with a potentially short-term time frame to utilize some of these assets, it makes sense for him to lean toward savings rather than long-term investments, which carry more risk.

Currently, 87 per cent of their savings and investments are held in liquid assets in the form of premium bonds and fixed rate savings bonds, while only 13 per cent is in equity investments.

Premium bonds make up the largest portion of Mr. Wilson’s savings, 63 percent. These bonds give holders the chance to win tax-free prizes of anywhere between £25 to £1 million in monthly draws.

The average return based on total prize money is currently equal to 4.65 per cent, but the average return will be lower than this as many bond holders do not need to win anything every month for each lucky person who hits the £1 million jackpot.

Better average returns on savings can be earned elsewhere, even without the 1 in 50 million chance of winning £1 million.

If Mr Wilson isn’t fully using his £20,000 Isa allowance, he might consider transferring some of his premium bond savings to a cash Isa, where the most competitive easy access rates are currently 4.7 per cent. , and may have fixed rates of more than 5 percent. to be found.

All interest within an ISA is tax-free, matching the tax benefits of premium bonds.

Their investments are held in two UK equity funds within the ISA: CT UK Equity Income and Fidelity Special Situations Fund.

The latter is a fund we like and is managed by Alex Wright, a contrarian investor who looks for disliked companies at low valuations but with recovery potential.

This approach requires patience, but over the long term it has worked well, and the current environment where UK equities are out of favour, is likely to create plenty of opportunities for the manager.

CT UK Equity Income Fund is a fund we have strongly supported in the past and has a strong track record, but earlier this year its long-term manager Richard Colwell retired and so Mr Wilson should consider alternatives.

My main observation is that Mr Wilson is too focused on the UK equity market and should look to diversify.

While there are good opportunities to invest in UK shares, the market represents only 3.7 per cent of global equities (as measured by the MSCI AC World Index), and so it is wise to cast a wider net.

Instead, they should consider shifting a larger portion of their equity exposure to funds that adopt a global approach.

Fund options to consider here include Guardcap Global Equity, Brown Advisory Global Leaders or Evenload Global Income.

These are all actively managed funds, but another option is to invest through a low-cost tracker fund like the Fidelity Index World Fund.

Lisa Caplan, Director of OneStep Financial Planning at Charles Stanley

Mr. Wilson is in a relatively good financial position. He is the full owner of his home, and once he starts receiving the state pension he will have enough income to cover his regular expenses.

Combining all her pensions, she will receive £860 a month from her first pension, £80 a month from her NHS pension and just under £22,000 from her state pension of £10,600 a year.

All their pensions are index linked to keep up with inflation.

If he has not already done so, he should check his state pension entitlement, and if he lacks the usually required 35 years of National Insurance contributions, he may consider buying an extra year.

This is usually a very good investment that pays off within about four years.

On paper, his estimated income of £11,280 without the state pension would cover his basic living costs, but would not be enough for the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association and Loughborough University’s estimate to allow him to live a very basic retirement (£12,800). Need to spend for). This is after income tax.

Since he will no longer be working, we can assume that Mr. Wilson will not need as much emergency funds.

However, if they have any big spending plans in the first five years of retirement, I recommend putting the money in high-interest savings accounts with easy access, notice, and fixed deposits to match their spending plans.

Their existing cash savings may be enough to cover this, but they will have to balance access with returns after they stop working.

Presumably, the sale of his house will cover the cost of buying his next flat. As his lifestyle changes, it would be worthwhile to see how his expenses evolve. But he doesn’t have much extra money.

Since he believes he will start using his savings in the next few years, and does not like risk, it makes sense to look at cash.

However, they will not have the opportunity to benefit from the potential appreciation from the shares. I would suggest that he/she consider cash products to get better returns as finally reasonable interest rates are available.

If he is willing to commit the money for a year or two, he can get more than 5 percent interest.

recommended

‘I’m 29 and have a £425k mortgage, £44k student loan and £600 monthly car bill. help!’

Read more

He says he doesn’t like taking risks at this age, but actually he is taking investment risks. More than 12 per cent of his savings and investment capital is in mainly UK shares through both funds in his ISA.

These are relatively higher risks that come with investing in stocks. If he wants to reduce the amount of risk he is taking, he may consider diversifying into other asset classes, such as bonds and other geographies.

There are funds that can provide this.

He is taking on a different type of risk with a larger stake in premium bonds – inflation risk. The prize pot for premium bonds is linked to inflation, but the value of the bond remains relatively fixed.

Winnings on premium bonds are always welcome and have the benefit of being tax-free, but may not yield any returns.

He may consider transferring some of that cash to a deposit account that pays a higher interest rate, or even consider increasing the amount he invests.

As a basic rate taxpayer he has a £1,000 interest savings allowance on which he pays no income tax. Assuming a 5 per cent interest rate, that would net him a saving of £20,000. This makes Isas more attractive. He can afford £20,000 a year.

If he does not want to take any risk he can buy a fixed term annuity. He would lose the flexibility he gets from his cash, so I’m not sure this is the right path for him.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com