‘I’m 33, earn £135,000 and plan to be mortgage-free by 50. This is how I spend my money’

I didn’t go to university. During A-Levels, I decided that my full-time education was complete and I was ready to work. Money was tight at home and I knew that my going to work would reduce some of the pressure on my parents.

I went to an average local comprehensive school and got good grades, so I hoped to go to university. My parents agreed that I could leave education, provided I went into a job that provided training.

I’ve always been interested in business and economics, so I completed a seven-year accountancy qualification while working in a local business.

As long as I passed my exams, my employer kept funding my qualifications. I don’t regret not going to university, because I don’t have any student loans. I now work as a finance director and earn £135,000.

My work ethic is strong. I wanted to make over £100,000 by the time I was 30, and I got there when I was 28. Recently, I have come to appreciate work-life balance instead of just chasing money.

I recently turned down a role paying an extra £20,000 a year, as it would have been more of a stress amount than a reward once the taxpayer had taken his share.

I got on the property ladder relatively early, buying my first home, a two-bed semi-furnished house for £105,000, at the age of 22. I financed it all myself, saving for a deposit while living at home.

A year ago, I bought a detached 3-bed for £500,000 near the center of a fairly affluent commuter town in the Midlands.

I owe £280,000 on my mortgage, but I aim to pay it off by the time I’m 50, and I don’t intend to move again – unless I can climb the stairs.

I used to overpay my mortgage, but since savings rates are now higher than my 10-year fixed rate, it doesn’t make sense to do that anymore.

My attitude towards money was greatly influenced by my grandfather, who taught me the importance of not spending more than you earn. My parents were burdened with credit card debt when I was growing up, and I didn’t want the same thing to happen to me.

Important figures:

Age: 33

Pre-tax annual salary: £135,000

Post-tax monthly salary: £6,605 after tax, NI and my pension deduction

Student Loan: None

Monthly mortgage payment: £1,708

Monthly housing costs (council tax, utility bills): £650

Pension: 4 per cent of contractual salary, but I increased this to £1,000/month (the company contributes an additional 6 per cent)

Monthly subscriptions: Sky £71, Gym £94, Spotify £10.

Monthly savings: £1,000

day 1

I worked from home for a low-cost start to the week. I’ve been a hybrid employee long before COVID and I find it’s a great balance between productivity and maintaining workplace relationships.

All the food for the day came from the weekly big shop we did yesterday. Since I pay the costs of running the household, my partner bears most of the supermarket costs.

We have our own separate finances, and it works for us. I know I have to get an early start tomorrow so I’ll fill the car with fuel (£74.85), which will last me about a week and a half.

Once I finish work, I go to the gym. I have a David Lloyd membership – I tried a cheap gym a few years ago but didn’t enjoy it. I figured it’s better to pay more for a gym I use, rather than paying less for a gym I don’t use.

Total: £74.85

second day

Early start to drive more than 200 miles to any of our company locations.

I’m away from home for a few nights most weeks for work. I stop at a service station and buy a bacon roll and coffee from a Greggs kiosk for £4.25. I recently switched my allegiance to McDonald’s for driving breakfast, but I miss the hash browns.

Afterwards, I go to the supermarket to get lunch (£4.05), and eat at my hotel in the evening, which is paid for by the company. For a change of scenery I go to a local pub to watch the football and spend £14.50 on three pints of beer.

Total: £22.80

day 3

I spend the whole day in the office before the long drive back home. My only expense today came from the familiar trip to the supermarket for lunch.

I like to get out of the office for 20 minutes to clear my head in the middle of the day, so I prefer to rely on meal deals rather than making and carrying my own lunch. The Tesco meal deal with a Clubcard and an extra breakfast came to £4.40.

While I’m there, I browse the charity book shelf and see two books I like, so I put £4 in the collection bucket. I rarely buy new books, preferring to peruse the excellent charity bookshops near me.

Total: £8.40

day 4

I went to London for a board meeting. The ticket was booked weeks in advance (£36 return) as the prices on the day are ridiculous.

The announcement on the train states that the catering car cannot accept card payments due to a technical glitch, so purchases must be made through an app. Crazy…the gradual loss of the ability to transact in cash concerns me deeply.

When I go to London I spend £7.29 (in cash) in Pret on a bacon roll and coffee. Lunch was arranged for the meeting, but after the meeting was over we went to a pub with colleagues for a while.

I handed over £52.80 for drinks. London prices were in evidence. I spent £11.98 on food for the train journey home and £10 on three cans of G&T.

Total: £82.07

day 5

Today is the day a huge number of monthly direct debits come out of my account, covering mortgage, household bills, car insurance etc, totaling £2,929. I have my own car now, but have put the £425 per month I used to pay on the loan into a separate savings account, ready for when I eventually trade it.

It’s another day of working from home, checking emails and muting team meetings. A pre-arranged visit to a local plumber to replace the stop tap cost £50 for his time, as I had already purchased the part. The house was lived in by the same family for 50 years before I bought it, so it needs a lot of modernization.

Lunch comes from the fridge, but I go to the post office to return some clothes that don’t fit. I spend £3.90 for tracked delivery. I also bought a Christmas gift online for my partner for £42.97.

Later, I’d go out for drinks with friends on Friday evening, discussing the week’s deals and conquests. I spend £26.80 on drinks, and buy an Indian meal for £14.80 on the way home.

Total: £138.47

day 6

On Saturdays my partner and I take our dog on a charity dog ​​walk in a local village. This is a monthly event in aid of the charity that rescued our puppy from Eastern Europe and brought him to rehome in the UK.

I put £10 in the collection tin, and seeing that the walk starts and ends in a pub, I bought a pint of beer and a glass of wine for my companion for £10.50.

In the afternoon I go to watch my local football team, where I have a season ticket. I get there quite early and park for free in the David Lloyd car park next door. I tell myself that free parking every other week is a good reason to justify the high cost of membership!

I watch the second half of the early kick-off with a Diet Coke (£2.16) in the lounge there, before heading to the ground and enjoying a greasy cheeseburger from the burger van (£7). It’s cold half the time so I buy a Bovril and a Twix for £4.20. The stadium no longer accepts cash payments, which upsets me.

This evening we have friends over to visit and share a Thai takeaway meal and some drinks, which costs us all £30.

Total: £63.86

day 7

A cold Sunday. My partner food shops weekly, and gets the ingredients for a wonderful home cooked roast dinner. I go to the gym in the morning and do some household chores and withdraw £40 in cash to take out tomorrow to walk our dog.

Having a dog walker means we get to walk our dog on days when I’m not working from home, so there’s time in the day for him, and my partner and I alternate weeks. Pay.

In the afternoon, we head to a local bar for some refreshments before dinner where we take turns shopping. I spend £20.30.

Total: £60.30

Weekly total £450.75

As told to Madeleine Ross.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com