Edward Johnson’s decision to leave school mid-way through A-levels was a success – Ree Schroer

In a new series, Telegraph Money talks to people who have found success without getting a degree.

School felt like a chore to Edward Johnson, but he pursued other interests in his spare time.

He began teaching himself programming at the age of nine, thanks to the variety of learning materials available online.

By the time he was 17, he had two years of freelance work experience in web development.

“I was kind of saying, ‘I’m really interested in technology and digital,’” he says, “and I wasn’t really sure there was a degree that would be a good fit for me.” Was eager to get into the working world.

“One evening after school I tweeted the CEO of a digital marketing agency and said, ‘Do you have any jobs or internships?’” he says.

“That was when Twitter was in its infancy. I don’t think anyone had ever really tried that before.”

To his surprise, he received a reply that got him the job. He is now 30 years old and has sold the company he started a few years ago.

With a seven-figure bank balance and no student loans, his unexpected move to leave school midway through A-levels paid off.

The CEO responded by inviting him to come over for a meeting and a cup of coffee. “I didn’t tell him I was 17,” says Johnson. The two years he spent building websites for acquaintances and small businesses helped bulk up his CV.

They asked him what his salary expectations were and Johnson chose a number based on information he found online about post-graduate salaries.

Johnson left Oxfordshire and moved to London to take up a job, where he has lived ever since.

He spent a year with the company and then moved to another technology company to increase his experience, which was later acquired by Oracle.

“I moved around a bit with jobs,” he says. “The longest job on my CV was about 12 months.

“In the tech sector it used to be considered acceptable, and maybe even more so now, to quit your job for a bit and see what you enjoy. It was during those jobs that I was always eager to start my own tech company.

He worked for Oracle for a year, worked for property website Zoopla for the best part of a year and then moved into the start-up sector.

Before starting his own company in 2018, he was head of digital at ValueMyStuff, a company that provides expert valuations and was on Dragon’s Den.

That’s when he got the idea to create his own company, Pushfar, a career advancement and professional advising software platform, which he sold this summer to a private equity firm called ScaleUp Capital.

Johnson says he looks for depth of experience when hiring people – Ree Schroer

‘Experience matters more than a degree’

“Experience in a technical field has always been valued more than a degree,” says Johnson. “This applies to many fields as well.

“Certainly when we’re hiring people at Pushfar – because I’m still the CEO but no longer the owner – I never really look at degrees, I look at experience. If you can gain experience in any way, shape or form, do so.

He says that there is also a benefit in getting yourself out there. “If you don’t ask, you won’t get,” he says. “People probably thought I was crazy asking you to tweet the CEO and ask for a job.

“But really, no one had tried it, and why not? I had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“At that age, 17 or 18, you have everything to achieve. I’ve always wondered, ‘What’s the worst-case scenario for asking a question, and what’s the best-case scenario?’

“The best almost always outweighs the worst. The worst response is nothing or ‘no, sorry’, but the best response is action.

Johnson says he’s “surprised” by how many people will apply for a job and not follow up with an email or LinkedIn message.

“That matters,” he says. “More people have noticed and are doing so now, but it does make a difference.

“This makes sure people look out, whether it’s in the process of trying to get an interview, or if you’ve already secured an interview by sending a message saying, ‘Is there anything I can do to prepare for the interview? ? Really looking forward to meeting you.

“I think it comes out right away.”

Johnson says there was a science teacher in his junior school who was really interested in web design and showed him some things, but most of what he learned about programming he learned online.

When he was around 13, he started doing web programming video tutorials on YouTube, which have garnered millions of views over the years.

As a teenager he started asking around and realized that many people didn’t know how to create a website and needed help, which he offered and he started getting paid.

“I didn’t know what to charge or anything, but it was an experience and I enjoyed doing it,” he says.

“Some of the websites I designed were probably pretty bad but they were websites. This is better than not having a website. This is the experience that helped me get my first job.”

‘We worked evenings and weekends to start our company’

For young people who want to start their own business, it can be important to find people you want to work with. Johnson founded his current company with someone he had worked with on various projects over the years.

“It was actually an idea that we had,” he says. “We contacted a lot of people to test it out and say, ‘Is this something you might be interested in?’

“We did as much as we could without funding, so we still had our day jobs and we thought, ‘Let’s build as much as we can without funding.’

“The mindset of a lot of start-ups now is about raising money and getting to the next level of investment.

“In fact, if you can grow with less investment, by working early mornings, late evenings and on weekends, which is what we were doing for the first year or two, you retain more of your share of the business and “You can prove it’s working before you risk investors’ money.”

They then raised a seed investment of £100,000, initially by presenting the company at networking and start-up events. Once he secured investors he introduced them to others who helped generate funding.

They raised around £300,000 in a second funding round, became profitable early on and grew the business from there.

recommended

University costs are rising – here’s where to get a degree for a fraction of the price

Read more

‘You can learn the skills you need online’

What is his advice for teenagers today? “Think about alternatives to university,” he says.

“When you’re in a school environment, it can be easy to get sucked into the idea that everyone goes to university, but that’s definitely not the case.

“Look at other options and other options. “It may be that university is the best bet, but it may be and it may not be.”

He suggests that young people network and talk to people who work in the fields they are interested in so they can understand what skills are important.

He says there are plenty of YouTube tutorials, online courses, online forums and other resources that can help you develop them.

Johnson also recommends looking at what jobs are available in the area and what the job requirements are. In some areas, many people do not require a degree and do not refer to the qualifications, so going to university may be a poor use of money.

“There’s an element of confidence there, or at least an attitude of ‘fake it until you make it’, which helps,” he adds.

“But I think it’s also an eagerness to engage, taking an interest in the company you’re talking to and showing them you’re willing to learn.

“One way to do that is to say, ‘Look, these are skills that I learned, that I taught myself. I didn’t go to university, I taught myself because I really care about it and I really This is what I want.

“It sells itself.”

recommended

How did Tony Blair devalue degrees?

Read more

Have you found success without a degree? We’d love to hear from you. E-mail [email protected]

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com