Illuvium Ethereum token surges after Epic Games Store listing – Decrypt

The upcoming NFT game Illuvium is coming to the Epic Games Store, and its impending launch apparently sparked a surge in the price of the Illuvium token, which soared in value following the announcement Wednesday.

Illuvium has now been listed on the Epic Games Store ahead of its November 28 launch for the title’s Beta 3: Arena Test, which will focus on player-versus-player (PVP) action. The beta will launch through the popular PC gaming storefront.

The news of Illuvium joining the leading PC gaming marketplace, which boasted 230 million users by the end of 2022, had an immediate impact on the price of the Illuvium (ILV) token on Ethereum, which jumped sharply according to data from CoinGecko. . ,

The price of ILV rose from around $65 per token before the news to a peak of $80.49, an increase of almost 24% in a matter of hours. As of this writing the price has settled at $75.50, which still represents a 17% increase in the last 24 hours – not to mention a 94% increase in the last 30 days.

Built on the Ethereum scaling network Immutable The game uses various NFTs, including virtual land plots, with one such digital land NFT sale netting $72 million worth of purchases in June 2022.

decryptGG got hands-on with the Illuvium Overworld open-world beta in May and was impressed with its visual quality and dynamic movement, pointing to a blockchain game with real “AAA” potential. We’ll see how the game has progressed over the past several months when the latest beta is released on November 28th.

The Epic Games Store has proven to be friendly to games involving NFTs and crypto tokens, with titles like Gods Unchained, Rainy: The Lords of Light, and Blancos Block Party available on the market. Rival storefront Steam has rules against blockchain games, although some game developers have found ways to avoid or circumvent the rules.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co