Illumina, Roku, Uber, Broadcom, and More Stock Market Movers
Stock futures rose on Monday but gains were limited by comments from Federal Reserve officials that dampened enthusiasm over how quickly interest rates could be cut. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% last week, extending US stocks’ winning streak to seven weeks.
Gene-sequencing company Illumina said it plans to sell its unit Grail, which makes cancer blood tests, in 2021 after a federal appeal found the $7.1 billion acquisition anti-competitive. Illumina said the divestiture would be made through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction with the goal of finalizing terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024. Illumina shares rose 1.5%.
Roku fell 2% to $94.04 after analysts at Seaport Research downgraded the streaming-media company’s shares to sell from neutral with a price target of $75. The Seaport downgrade Friday follows comments from analysts at MoffettNathanson, who said Roku’s shares have gone up too much. Roku fell 6.8% on Friday, but is up 136% this year.
Uber Technologies fell 0.1% as shares of the ride-hailing app prepared to make their S&P 500 debut on Monday. Jabil and Builders FirstSource will also join the index on Monday.
Broadcom on Friday became the 10th most valuable US company with a valuation of $527.7 billion, surpassing Visa, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Broadcom was helped to get there by its acquisition of VMware in late November – its market capitalization increased by nearly $50 billion at the conclusion of the deal. Broadcom rose slightly in premarket trading.
DocuSign, the e-signature company, is working with advisers to explore a sale to strategic buyers or private-equity firms, The Wall Street Journal reports. People familiar with the situation told the Journal that talks are in the early stages. Even a leveraged buyout with a modest premium would be the largest tech buyout deal in several months, potentially equal to the $12.5 billion that Silver Lake and the Canada Pension Investment Board agreed to earlier this year for market software specialist Qualtrics. Had paid. Baron’s noted. DocuSign shares fell 0.3% in premarket trading after jumping 12% on Friday.
FedEx, Micron Technology, Nike, Accenture, General Mills, Carnival, Winnebago, Paychex and CarMax are expected to report earnings this week.
