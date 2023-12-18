Stock futures rose on Monday but gains were limited by comments from Federal Reserve officials that dampened enthusiasm over how quickly interest rates could be cut. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% last week, extending US stocks’ winning streak to seven weeks.

Gene-sequencing company Illumina said it plans to sell its unit Grail, which makes cancer blood tests, in 2021 after a federal appeal found the $7.1 billion acquisition anti-competitive. Illumina said the divestiture would be made through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction with the goal of finalizing terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024. Illumina shares rose 1.5%.

Roku fell 2% to $94.04 after analysts at Seaport Research downgraded the streaming-media company’s shares to sell from neutral with a price target of $75. The Seaport downgrade Friday follows comments from analysts at MoffettNathanson, who said Roku’s shares have gone up too much. Roku fell 6.8% on Friday, but is up 136% this year.

Uber Technologies fell 0.1% as shares of the ride-hailing app prepared to make their S&P 500 debut on Monday. Jabil and Builders FirstSource will also join the index on Monday.

Broadcom on Friday became the 10th most valuable US company with a valuation of $527.7 billion, surpassing Visa, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Broadcom was helped to get there by its acquisition of VMware in late November – its market capitalization increased by nearly $50 billion at the conclusion of the deal. Broadcom rose slightly in premarket trading.

DocuSign, the e-signature company, is working with advisers to explore a sale to strategic buyers or private-equity firms, The Wall Street Journal reports. People familiar with the situation told the Journal that talks are in the early stages. Even a leveraged buyout with a modest premium would be the largest tech buyout deal in several months, potentially equal to the $12.5 billion that Silver Lake and the Canada Pension Investment Board agreed to earlier this year for market software specialist Qualtrics. Had paid. Baron’s noted. DocuSign shares fell 0.3% in premarket trading after jumping 12% on Friday.

FedEx, Micron Technology, Nike, Accenture, General Mills, Carnival, Winnebago, Paychex and CarMax are expected to report earnings this week.

